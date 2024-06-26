López Obrador, president of Mexico, condemns the attempted coup d’état in Bolivia and shows his support for the Arce Government

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has condemned the attempted coup in Bolivia. “We express the strongest condemnation of the attempted coup d’état in Bolivia. Our total support and support for President Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, authentic democratic authority of that brotherly people and country,” the president has published on his X account —formerly Twitter—.

Mexico is one of Bolivia’s main allies in the Latin American leftist axis, which also includes Brazil, Chile and Colombia. The Bolivian president has denounced that this Wednesday there have been “irregular mobilizations of some units of the Bolivian Army.” Former president Evo Morales has named the former head of the Army, Juan José Zúñiga, who was dismissed on Tuesday, as the author of the coup attempt.