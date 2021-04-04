Jordan woke up shocked by a coup from the geopolitical palace. Prince Hamza, heir to the throne and dispossessed by his brother, King Abdullah, was arrested last night at his home in Amman by the kingdom’s security and intelligence forces. They accuse him of threatening the security of the State, with an attempted coup against the monarch “with regional ties”. But what is the role of Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and Israel in this destabilizing attempt?

A geopolitical coup with strong regional implications and an immediate formal defense of the Hashemite king by the Arab countries and the United States. Former Crown Prince Hamza, son of King Hussein and American Queen Noor, you are under house arrest. The current King Abdullah’s half brother was informed by the army chief that he had participated in meetings in which King Abdullah, his half brother and former head of the Jordanian special forces, was criticized.

Prince Hamza managed to send a video before his communications with the world were cut off, through his lawyer. This is your complaint about corruption and incompetence in the kingdom.

Prince Hamza in 2012 AFP photo

“Today I make this recording to try to explain what happened to me during the last hours. I had a visit from the Chief of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces this morning, in which he informed me that I was not allowed to go out, communicate with people or meet with them, because in the meetings that I had been present in or on social networks in relation to the visits I have made, there have been criticisms of the government or the king “ the prince said, from his home in Amman, before his internet was cut off.

“I asked him if I was the one criticizing, he said no. He said, but this was a warning from him, the chief of police and the head of the security services of Mukhabarat, that I should not leave my house, that I could only visit family, that I could not tweet, and that I could not communicate with people, “he said.

The system

Speaking in English in the video, broadcast by his lawyer to the BBC and CNN, Prince Hamza said that was not part of “any conspiracy foreign ”and denounced the ruling system as corrupt.

“Well-being (of Jordanians) has been put in second place for a ruling system that has decided that its personal interests, financial interests, that its corruption is more important than the life, dignity and future of the 10 million people who live here, “he said.

Queen Noor and her son, Prince Hamza, in 1999. AFP Photo

Jordan’s military leadership denied reports that Prince Hamzah had been arrested. However, intelligence officials in the region and in Europe said they believed the prominent royal had been placed under house arrest.

Military Chief Yusef Ahmed al-Hunait said in a statement that he had been “asked to stop movements and activities which were used to attack the security and stability of Jordan. “

The interests

This bizarre maneuver behind it is Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and his dream of controlling the Middle East and its relations with Israel. There are more than 20 detainees, including Sharif Bassan bin Zaid, another member of the Royal Family and cousin of the sovereign, and Obrahim Awadallah, the former head of the Royal House, a confidant of King Abdullah, with excellent ties to Prince Mohamad of Arabia. Saudi, for being your advisor.

Jordan was always the moderator in the Middle East. The West saw him as an ally, especially in the war against ISIS. The second Arab country to make peace with Israel, the nation that has 2 million Palestinians on its soil, with Rania, a Palestinian queen from Tulkarem.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman. Photo EFE

Today the questioned Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman wants to be the interlocutor of Israel and the one who has sponsored that Israel and its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, establish relations with all the Gulf countries. The detainees would be part of this attempt at a new strategic redesign, amid strong accusations of corruption to the Royal House and the regime by Prince Hamza.

Israel has a great role in this destabilizing situation in Jordan because it empties Jordan of its moderating role in the region. Jordan was quick to assert its custody of the al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holy site of Islam in Jerusalem, because Israel wants to give it to Prince Mohamed so that Saudi Arabia can control it. It is not a minor issue when Jordan is the custodian of one of the holy places of Islam. A hundred years ago the House of Suad, that is to say Saudi Arabia, had already taken Mecca and Medina from him.

Who is Hamza

Prince hamza was the heir designated by his father, King Hussein, when he was dying of cancer in Amman, in 1999. That meant he placed his older half brother, the current King Abdullah, as king and deposed his brother and then historically determined to succeed him, the veteran Prince Hassan . He was going to be succeeded by his other son, the one he had with Noor, an American architect. Since then, in the Hashemite Royal House there is a bloody battle between one and other members of the clan.

Hamza is 41 years old, a military graduate from Sandhurst Military Academy and Harvard University. Married twice and with 5 children after having divorced his second cousin, he is a brigadier in the Jordanian army of his armored forces. They say that he would have visited the Bedouin troops, who are the ones who establish the balance in the Hashemite Royal House and were great defenders of King Hussein. Obviously the mighty Muhabarak or the Jordanian secret services were watching him.

Queen Noor, Prince Hamza’s American mother, tweeted: “Praying that truth and justice prevail for all innocent victims of this evil slander. God bless you and keep you safe ”.

King Abdullah did not comply with his father’s wish. In 2009, Prince Hamza, his half brother, was removed as crown prince and named his son, young prince hussein, as future king, grandson of the deceased sovereign.

The Royals live in the hills of Amman in a compound, all together, in different palaces and work there. But relations with Hamza weren’t good enough and he lived in a very posh neighborhood in Amman, away from members of the royal family. The accesses to his house, the telephones, the internet, are all cut off. There is a lot of tension in Jordan. The entrances to the city have been closed. The army patrols the streets. More than 600,000 Syrian and Iraqi refugees live in Jordan. The situation is volatile and the coronavirus has raged. For this reason, a state of emergency had to be dictated and the population rejected it with protests.

Jordan’s military leadership denied the reports that Prince Hamzah had been arrested. However, intelligence officials in the region and in Europe said they believed the prominent royal had been placed under house arrest.

The others arrested are Sharif Hassan bin Zaid and Bassem Ibrahim Awadallah, relatives of the current king. Bin Zaid had previously served as a Jordanian envoy to Saudi Arabia and is the brother of a senior Jordanian intelligence officer who was murdered in 2009 by an Al Qaeda double agent in Afghanistan. The suicide attack also killed five CIA agents. Awadallah had served as head of the royal court and was considered particularly close to King Abdallah by Western officials. A government statement described the alleged plot as “advanced” and claimed it had regional ties.

Saudi loyalty

Saudi Arabia reacted declaring loyalty of the prince to the king. Turki al-Sheikh, an adviser to the Saudi royal court, later tweeted a series of photographs of King Abdullah and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with the accompanying comment: “No comment, the images speak (for themselves) “. Riyadh also issued a short statement saying: “We support Jordan and we support King Abdullah II’s decisions to preserve the security of his country.” King Hussein believed that Prince Mohamed was a dangerous psychopath from a young age.

But the most interesting thing about this aborted coup was the immediate accessions to King Abdullah. Egypt, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Lebanon and Palestine also backed King Abdullah, as did the Arab League.

The US state department said King Abdullah was a “key partner” and he had his full backing.

Arrests of senior officials and members of the royal family are rare in Jordan, considered one of the most stable countries of the Arab world.

In the eyes of Westerners, the country seems like a haven of stability. But Jordan is a poor countryWith scarce resources and pressure from refugees and Palestinians, to whom Jordan has issued passports, Abdullah, who has ruled the kingdom since the death of his father, King Hussein, in 1999, was not thought to have faced serious organized opposition during his two decades of reign.

Balancing the country’s powerful tribes with diminishing incomes, a volatile parliament, and a host of fragile governments have been a special challenge since the Covid-19 pandemic struck. But the kingdom had generally been seen as a bastion of stability in an otherwise turbulent region.

Influences

One sticking point has been Jordan’s relationship with its powerful neighbor, Saudi Arabia, that has historically supported the kingdom financially. But whose stance towards Amman had changed under Prince Mohammed.

Jordan feared being increasingly marginalized in the region as Bin Salman’s influence over Saudi foreign policy grew. Amman once gained power as a key interlocutor of the Arab world with Israel. But as ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel grew and the Jewish state signed “peace accords” with Saudi allies, that Jordanian role was fading.

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is also believed to be less concerned with pushing for the creation of a viable Palestinian state, which he strongly defends Jordan. This rejected the defense of the two states for the conflict between Israel and Palestine increases the possibility that Jordan will have to completely regularize its own Palestinian population or absorb parts of the neighboring West Bank. Both possibilities that are seen as existential threats to the Jordanian monarchy.

PB