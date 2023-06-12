elements of the Directorate of Public Safety and Transit of Ecatepecarrested an alleged extortionist in the Aragon Valley neighborhoodwhich would have demanded the payment of 100 thousand pesos in cash to the owner of a workshop in exchange for not harming his family.

These events were recorded around midnight on Saturday, when the victim denounced the uniformed officers who were conducting patrols on Valle de Júcar avenue, when the suspect summoned him to a nearby place to collect the extortion.

In view of the complaint, a security operation made up of various cells of the corporation was activated to arrest the subject, who was driving in a gray Ford Fussion-type vehicle.

After being detained by municipal agents, the man identified as Jorge Luis “N”27 years old, said he belonged to the criminal organization Tepito Unionfor whom he worked as an extortionist in the area.