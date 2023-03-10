Justices André Mendonça, Gilmar Mendes and Rosa Weber, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), showed their support for Minister Alexandre de Moraes in conducting inquiries into the coup acts of January 8. They manifested themselves at the beginning of today’s plenary session, when Moraes took stock of the actions carried out so far.

“I congratulate you on the beautiful work that is being developed and in particular on the commitment and promptness in carrying out all these procedures that are required in compliance with due legal process”, said Rosa in relation to Moraes.

Gilmar also greeted the minister “effusively” and highlighted that the investigation of coup acts is “always guided by due process of law”.

Minister André Mendonça, appointed by former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the position, praised Moraes’ commitment to “try to make this separation, individualization and treatment as fair as possible within what we find in the records” in the shortest possible time.

In an interview on the Roda Viva program last Monday, Minister Cármen Lúcia also defended Moraes’ decisions and classified him as “competent, dedicated and extremely focused on work”. She said that Moraes takes decisions to the Plenary referendum always in accordance with the Court’s regulations and stressed that those dissatisfied can file appeals, which are evaluated by the ministers as a whole.

‘Prisoners for coup acts have the right to regular visits’

Moraes pointed out that all those arrested for the coup acts of January 8 are entitled to regular visits.

“The change made is in cases where there is a need for judicial authorization, the authorization must be made to the STF”, he clarified. Last month, the minister determined that all requests related to those arrested for coup acts must go through him, who is the rapporteur for inquiries that investigate attacks on democratic institutions. The order was interpreted as a restriction on visits, which was denied by the minister.

He also said that several parliamentarians had requested relocation, so that the prisoners could be transferred to their states even before the analysis of the requests for provisional release. But, according to the minister, “everyone wants to stay here”. Minister Rosa Weber, who accompanied Moraes on a visit to the women arrested last Monday, said that all, “in chorus and in a loud voice, said ‘we don’t want to go’”.