A set of messages reveal that there was negligence on the part of the GSI (Institutional Security Office). The texts show that the Armed Forces had equipment, agents and training to prevent the invasion of Praça dos Três Poderes that took place on January 8, in Brasília, but they did not receive the order from the corporation.

The messages released this Friday (20) are from a WhatsApp group used by the GSI and the CMP (Military Command of the Plateau) to facilitate operations.

On January 6, two days before the coup acts, representatives of the security sectors of the federal government, Brasília, Congress and the STF (Federal Supreme Court) held a meeting to discuss security during the demonstration that had been planned. for the weekend of the 7th and 8th of January.

That day, the GSI declared that everything was within “normality” and sent a message to the CPM saying that there was no need to reinforce security at the Planalto Palace.

“The intelligence agencies will be monitoring the capital. Any change in scenario, we will inform you immediately”, wrote the GSI in a message sent at 2:59 pm on the 6th.

About 2h30 later, the GSI security coordinator, Colonel André Garcia sent a message saying that the protection of the Planalto would be carried out by 10 men who would take turns on the access ramp and in the watchtowers around the site.

“Good afternoon sirs. The Secretary of SCP (Security and Presidential Coordination), General Carlos Feitosa Rodrigues, thanks the support of the dragons today. Riot Squad can be released from readiness,” Garcia said.

On January 7, Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) warned the GSI of the risk of attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers, with “attempts to occupy public buildings”.

The Federal Police also alerted the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, saying that the protesters intended to “promote hostile actions and damage” to the buildings of the Three Powers and the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

The GSI did not manifest itself at any time on January 7th.

the day of the invasion

On the 8th, there was tension in the morning in the radical camps of Bolsonaristas in Brasília. At 7:36 am, Minister Flávio Dino said on Twitter that he hoped there would be no violent acts. Still in the morning, it was informed that the demonstrators who were in front of the Army HQ would walk to the Planalto Palace that day.

At 11:54 am, the GSI sent the following message to the CPM: “Good afternoon, gentlemen. In view of the increase in protesters in front of the CN (National Congress), the SCP requests support from a Pel Choque ECD right away… I have a reaction force of 15 agents”.

The Minister of Defense, José Múcio, went to the protesters’ camps that day, still in the morning, and said that the climate was “for now, calm”.

At 1pm, only 35 agents arrived at Planalto to contain thousands of vandals. The military contained shields, gas bombs, pistols with rubber bullets and nightstick.

The invasion began around 3 pm, after the extremists broke through the Armed Forces barriers, invaded and destroyed the Planalto Palace, the Federal Supreme Court and the National Congress.

110 minutes of depredation

The invasion took place from 3 pm to 6:20 pm that Sunday. The extremists marched to the Planalto Palace and gathered there for 2 hours, when hundreds finally broke through the blockade of a few soldiers and in 10 minutes began to destroy the National Congress.

At 3:30 pm, the Military Police of the Federal District tried to stop the coup plotters by launching the first gas bombs. Flávio Dino spoke 13 minutes later, saying it was an absurd invasion and asked for reinforcements.

With little effectiveness from the Armed Forces, the extremists, at 3:50 pm, then invaded the Planalto Palace. With a difference of 10 minutes, the vandals also invaded the seat of the Federal Supreme Court, the most vandalized place in the Three Powers.

The National Force, the reinforcement requested by Dino, arrived at 4:25 pm at the Esplanade and is trying to contain the thousands of coup supporters.

Until 6 pm, the time of the last acts of the extremists, the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) , dismissed the secretary of Public Security, Anderson Torres , the attorney general of the Republic, Augusto Aras, asked that the Attorney General’s Office Federal District opened an investigation against the acts, President Lula decreed federal intervention in the Federal District and appointed Ricardo Capelli as security intervenor in the DF.

At 6:20 pm, the coup leaders set fire to the front of the National Congress. At the same time, the Federal District police began arresting the Radicias and retaking public buildings.

“Intelligence did not exist”

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated that last Wednesday (18th), in an interview with Globonews, that there were no government intelligence services, as he was not warned about the possibility of coup attacks in Brasília on the 8th. of January.

“My intelligence did not exist. I left here on Friday thinking that everything was calm”, began by saying the president, who was in Araraquara, in the interior of São Paulo, when he learned that Praça dos Três Poderes had been invaded by coup plotters.

“We have intelligence from the GSI, Abin, the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, that is, the truth is that none of these intelligences served to warn the President of the Republic that this could have happened”, observed Lula.

Meeting with the Armed Forces

Defense Minister José Múcio Monteiro said this Friday (20) that the Armed Forces had no “direct” involvement in the coup acts in Brasília.

“The military are aware and agree that we are going to take measures. Evidently, in the heat of emotion, we need to be careful so that the accusations are fair, so that the penalties are just. Everything will be arranged in due time. I understand that there was no direct involvement of the Armed Forces. Now, if any individual element had their participation, he will respond as a citizen”, said the minister.

This Friday, at 10 am, President Lula met at the Planalto Palace with the commanders of the Army, General Júlio Cesar Arruda; from the Navy, Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen; and from the Air Force, Air Lieutenant Brigadier Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno. The Ministers of Defence, José Múcio Monteiro, and of the Civil House, Rui Costa.

This was Lula’s second meeting with Armed Forces commanders after the invasion of the Três Poderes headquarters. The first conversation took place on January 9, when the president expressed indignation at the behavior of the military during the attacks.