Target of operation Tempus Veritatis, which investigates an attempted coup d'état and abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his political allies, priest José Eduardo de Oliveira e Silva said he handed over his cell phone to authorities, but not passwords. Because, according to him, his “priestly secrecy cannot be violated”, since the equipment stores the “deepest dramas” of believers.

In a live broadcast on Thursday, the 8th, the priest also said that he spiritually serves authorities – such as politicians, judges and other priests – and cannot expose the secrets of those who seek him out.

“Thank God, as a theologian and philosopher, many people consult me, from all over Brazil: mayors, councilors, deputies, judges, judges, federal deputies, state deputies, senators. I assist all people who ask for my spiritual assistance. Because that is my mission. If people like me, my prayer, my advice, it’s because they see something different,” he said.

In the recording of more than nine minutes, the priest also asked for donations and advertised courses he sells on the internet. The priest has more than 340 thousand followers on social media. He uses the internet to spread his thoughts.

“I want to take the opportunity to reaffirm my absolutely unquestionable and unequivocal position in defense of life, against abortion, in favor of the family, against ideologies that seek to destroy people's identities, in favor of those principles that we are all called to as Christians, especially me as a priest, defending it with courage”, he states.

Supposed member of the legal core of the scheme

A member of the Diocese of Osasco, Father José Eduardo de Oliveira e Silva was identified by the PF as a participant in a meeting on November 19, 2022 at Palácio do Planalto, an occasion in which a coup draft was discussed to prevent the inauguration of the then president elected Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

In the PF representation, it is reported that the cleric “has a website with his name on which it was possible to verify several links with people and companies already investigated in investigations related to the production and dissemination of false news”.

In the decision by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), José Eduardo de Oliveira e Silva is mentioned as a member of the legal core of the scheme, who would act in “advising and drafting decrees with legal and doctrinal grounds that meet to the coup interests of the investigated group”.

On the day of the results of the first round of the presidential elections, October 2, José Eduardo posted a photo of an altar with the Brazilian flag on top of a saint. In the caption, he wrote: “Some trust in cars, others in horses. But we trust in the Lord and so we will resist.”

In a statement, the priest stated that, in relation to the PF investigation, his position on the matter is “clear” and “unequivocal”, and says he is at the disposal of the Court.

“The Republic is secular and governed by constitutional precepts, which must be respected. Breaking with the established order would be deeply contrary to my principles. Below God, in our country, is the Federal Constitution. Therefore, I did not cooperate or endorse any act disrupting the Constitution. As a professor of moral theology, I have always taught that the positive law must be obeyed by the faithful, among whom I humbly include myself”, he wrote in a note.

Also in a statement, the Diocese of Osasco stated that it received news about the PF investigations and searches of the priest's house through social media. “The Diocese will always stand on the side of Justice, collaborating with the authorities in elucidating the case.”