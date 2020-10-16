The Ortenaukreis sponsors a battalion of the Bundeswehr. Individual soldiers are suspected of legal terrorism.

OFFENBURG taz | The Ortenaukreis in Baden-Württemberg has decided to sponsor the 291 Hunter Battalion stationed on the other side of the Rhine. And that is quite controversial: The unit of the Franco-German brigade in Illkirch-Grafenstaden, Alsace, hit the headlines in 2017 when two of its NCOs and another man were arrested for alleged right-wing terrorist attack plans. The then commander also came into focus in the meantime.

As the Federal Prosecutor announced in response to a taz inquiry, the investigations have now been concluded: The proceedings against Maximilian T. the student was discontinued for lack of sufficient suspicion Mathias F. sentenced to a suspended sentence.

The trial against Lieutenant Colonel Franco A. before the Higher Regional Court in Frankfurt am Main is still pending. The non-commissioned officer of the Jäger Battalion is accused of planning attacks on high-ranking politicians. For this, he should have diverted explosives, weapons and ammunition from the Bundeswehr.

Franco A. wanted to hold migrants responsible for the attacks based on a nationalist ideology by using a cover identity as an asylum seeker from Syria. The indictment accuses the non-commissioned officer of the Jäger Battalion of preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state, violating the War Weapons Control, Arms and Explosives Act and fraud.

Trials against soldiers remain open

Nevertheless, the district office of the Ortenaukreis will now – against the votes of Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen and the Linke Liste – take on a sponsorship for this unit. The Bundeswehr is part of our democratic society, said District Administrator Frank Scherer, the 600 soldiers, many of whom lived in the Ortenau district, are “citizens in uniform”. There are “black sheep or brown ones” everywhere and the “individual cases of 2017” have already been clarified.

“The left in the Ortenau are strictly against a sponsorship for the Jägerbataillon”, declared Lukas Oßwald for the left list. In this way, Ortenau makes a contribution to the militarization of everyday life.

For the Greens, District Councilor Dorothee Granderath from Lahr brought an alternative proposal into play: “I see such a sponsorship critically and find it especially premature as long as the allegations against former soldiers of the battalion are not fully clarified.” Franco-German society that is active in the field of civil crisis and conflict prevention, much better. “

The sponsorship enables the battalion to present itself to the public on dates such as the New Year’s reception. In return, the Ortenaukreis receives support in the implementation of events and medical soldiers for deployment in the Ortenau Clinic, as was the case in April.

The battalion could show itself to the civilian public

It is important to maintain such contacts, said District Administrator Scherer about such a cooperation. Other institutions would have the use of medical soldiers during the pandemic applied for – “but with us it comes, with others not. I won’t say more about that, ”explains Scherer.

The former soldier from Illkirch, who initiated the procedure at the District Office, made it clear what the Jäger Battalion expects from the sponsorship: “A sponsorship is a one-sided assumption of welfare duties, ladies and gentlemen: You take care of this battalion!” The battalion had shown that care was needed.