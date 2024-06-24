Countryside | The artificial inseminator drives 52,000 kilometers a year and sees the transformation of the countryside on the road

There is 15,000 euros worth of sperm in the back container of Hanna Tarkiainen’s car and lubricant in a pump bottle. An artificial inseminator’s working day can include up to 400 driving kilometers on small roads. Along the route, rural change dawns – and worries about the future.

Kaisa Hahto HS

24.6. 18:30

Eridged udder.

The word pair stands out from the Teams meeting Hanna Tarkiainen from the computer.

Tarkiainen is a seminologist, i.e. an artificial inseminator. He goes around cattle farms inseminating cows with bull’s sperm so that the cows would calve, i.e. have calves.