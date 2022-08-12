Without a shadow of a doubt The Country Cousins they are one of the most loved and followed bands in the world of Italian music. During a live event of the band, one of the members addressed heavy insults against Guendalina Tavassi And Belen Rodriguez. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Over the last few hours, I Cugini Di Campagna ended up in the center of gossip. This time to make the Roman band the protagonist of a gossip were some statements that one of the members has released against some former castaways during a concert.

According to numerous rumors, it seems that the person responsible for the offenses was Ivano Michetti. The latter is the twin brother of Silvano which paired with Nick Luciano decided to become a competitor de The Island Of The Famous.

The leader and guitarist de I Cugini Di Campagna launched serious insults against some former castaways, in particular Guendalina Tavassi and Belen Rodriguez. Addressing the first, the singer said:

The brother of a very famous ba… .a. Edoardo, brother of the great Guendalina. But who is a pornstar? I thought. I did not know her.

Instead, as regards the Argentine model, Ivano Michetti brought up his brother Jeremias Rodriguez labeling it:

Like the brother of a very famous baldra ** a.

It’s not all. Other offenses were also addressed to Carmen Di Pietro and her son Alessandro. However, due to the gravity of these insults, Marzano has decided not to make public the movie full. Needless to say, most of the web users remained indignant in the face of such an episode.