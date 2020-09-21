The echo of farmers ‘opposition to agriculture and farmers’ bills (Agriculture Bill 2020) is heard from Parliament to the street. Farmers across the country, including Haryana and Punjab, are protesting against these bills. The central government is saying that these bills are for the benefit of farmers. They will increase their income. At the same time, the anger of farmers against the agricultural bill is increasing. The Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi is also appealing to the farmers that they are going to benefit from these bills. At the same time, the farmers are constantly pressuring them to withdraw this bill.In fact, the agricultural bill has been passed by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha amidst a lot of uproar. Now it will be sent to President Ramnath Kovind for signature, after which it will be implemented in the entire country by changing it into law. On the other hand, the full emphasis of the opposition parties is that the President himself should understand the matter and do not sign the bill considering the protest and the manner in which the bill has been passed in Parliament. While the farmers continue to protest against the bill.

Farmers are on the road

In Punjab and Haryana, farmers protested against these bills and blocked roads in various places under the banner of various political and farmers’ organizations. The Haryana unit of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) staged a three-hour statewide protest along with some other farmer organizations. Punjab Youth Congress also took out a tractor rally from Punjab to Delhi. Apart from this, the peasant organizations associated with the Left parties have demonstrated against these bills almost all over the country. Apart from this, Sukhbir Singh Badal, chief of Shiromani Akali Dal, the party of Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who resigned from the Modi government last week in protest against the bills, remained firm on his stand and appealed to the President not to sign the bills. He said in the appeal that the President should return the bills to Parliament for reconsideration.

Farmers took to the streets

Countrywide demonstration will begin from 25 September

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) protested at all district headquarters of Uttar Pradesh on Monday in protest against the three agricultural bills passed in Parliament. Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of Muzaffarnagar Bhakiyu, said the government was intoxicated by the majority. Rakesh Tikait warned that the Bharatiya Kisan Union will fight this right fight vigorously. If the government is adamant on dogma then the farmer is not going to back down. On the 25th, the farmer of the whole country will take to the streets in protest against these bills, till the time there is no agreement, the farmer of the whole country will remain on the roads.

Opposition picket in Parliament complex

The opposition on Monday attacked the government for the suspension of eight opposition members on Monday due to the uproar in the Rajya Sabha and protested in the Parliament House complex to protest the move. The eight MPs suspended include members of Congress, Marxist Communist Party, Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. These members have been suspended for the rest of the session due to ‘indecent behavior’ during the passage of the Agriculture Bill in the Upper House. Against the suspension, MPs of Congress, CPI (M), Shiv Sena, Janata Dal (Secular), Trinamool Congress, Communist Party of India and Samajwadi Party sat on a dharna in the Parliament House complex.

Opposition MPs are demonstrating continuously

Many highways closed, many places jammed

In the last few days, many road jams in Haryana were caused by the demonstration of farmers. Panchkula Yamunanagar Highway at Fatehabad-Sirsa National Highway, Ambala-Chandigarh Highway, Barwala was closed. Jind Baroda and Jind Delhi Highway got jammed there. Also, Rohtak Panipat Highway in Gohana, Panchkula, Jind Bhiwani Road in Narnaund, Panipat Asandh Road, Jind Patiala Road, Dadri Kanina Road were blocked. The Haryana unit of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) is announcing protests across the state to protest the agricultural bills. A 70-year-old farmer died after consuming poisonous substances during a demonstration in Muktsar district of Punjab.

Demonstration not allowed in Delhi till 30 September

Referring to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order, police said on Monday that people could not be allowed to perform in the city until September 30 in view of Corona. Amid protests against agricultural bills in the city, the Delhi Police made several tweets informing people that DDMA’s September 3 order prohibited such activities in the city.

247 mandis will remain closed in Rajasthan

All over the country where farmers are opposing the new agricultural ordinances. On the other hand, on Monday, the grain markets will be closed by the trade union in protest against it in Rajasthan. Following the decision taken by Rajasthan Foodstuffs Trade Association and various farmers associations, all 247 grain mandis will not be functioning in the state today. Experts say that this will affect the business of 600 crore rupees in the state. According to the information, the organizations of the grain markets say that a meeting will be called again on September 23 to protest against the policies of the Central Government. Where there will be a brainstorm on the strategy ahead. On the other hand, the mandi businessman said that if the bill is not reconsidered, the protests will continue.