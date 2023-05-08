The Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, said, in a statement on radio and TV this Sunday night, that the country receives with hope the news that covid-19 is no longer an emergency. “The World Health Organization declared on May 5 that the Covid-19 pandemic is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. After having gone through such a painful period, our country receives this news with hope”, she said.

According to the minister, Brazil will still live with covid-19, which continues to evolve and mutate. “But for more than a year we have had the predominance of the Ômicron variant and its sub-lineages throughout the world, without the worsening of the health situation”, she pointed out. “We have a progressive reduction in the number of hospitalizations and deaths, as a result of the protection of the population by vaccines.”

Still according to Trindade, given this scenario, the moment indicates a transition “from the emergency mode to a continued confrontation, as part of the prevention and control of infectious diseases”.