Wedding, the happiest day of a couple’s life, should not end in death. (Iconic image) © Felix Kästle/dpa/Iconic image

An Oklahoma country singer dies in his sleep just hours after his wedding. Friends, colleagues and especially the widow are shocked.

USA/Oklahoma – It was supposed to be the happiest day of Jake and Branda Flint’s lives. The couple said yes on Saturday. Mike Hosty played at the celebration, writes Picture. The musician reports that it was raining cats and dogs – but that wouldn’t have caused a bad mood. “I still have mud in my old van, but it was a fun wedding,” the one-man band said. Then, a few hours after the wedding, the unbelievable happened: the groom died in his sleep at the age of 37.

Country singer dies shortly after marriage – “I can’t take much more”

Brenda Flint, Jake Flint’s widow, said after her husband’s sudden death that her “heart stopped” so independent.co.uk. “We were supposed to be reviewing wedding photos,” she posts on Facebook. “But instead I have to choose clothes for my husband’s funeral.” It was not intended that people should feel so much pain. Her heart is broken. “I really need him back. I can’t take much more. I need him here.”

Flint’s longtime press secretary, Clif Doyal, told TheOklahoman: “He was not only a customer, but also a good friend and just a super nice guy.” As you can see from the many reactions on social media, he was loved by everyone. Country singer Flint was a sociable person and had an incredible sense of humor. “He made everyone laugh and made everyone feel welcome. He was an ambassador for Oklahoma red dirt music.” Flint, 37, lived in Tulsa and grew up in Holdenville. The cause of his death is not yet clear.