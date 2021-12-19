Brazil registered 137 new deaths by covid-19 this Saturday, the 18th. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was 132, down from 200 for the 15th consecutive day, but influenced by the hacker attack on Ministry of Health systems. Due to instability in the platforms of the federal government, five States and the Federal District did not release data relating to the last 24 hours of the pandemic in Brazil.

The number of new infections reported was 2,457, while the moving average of positive tests in the last week is 3,450. In total, Brazil has 617,784 deaths and 22,209,815 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, g1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL in partnership with 27 state health secretariats, in a balance released at 8 pm.

The post País registers 137 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours and appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Country #registers #deaths #covid19 #hours #ISTOÉ #MONEY