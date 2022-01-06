The situation in Kazakhstan remains tense. After the arson of the administrative buildings, protesters began to shoot at law enforcement officers. 13 security officials were killed, two of them were beheaded, more than 350 were wounded. The airport of Alma-Ata was destroyed, fighting began in the streets. A state of emergency has been declared throughout the republic. The country’s authorities turned to the CSTO for help. How events are developing, what measures are being taken to suppress aggression – in the material of Izvestia.

What’s happening in Kazakhstan

Disorder that started in Kazakhstan on January 2, intensified … Throughout January 5, clashes took place in the cities of the republic, the official impetus for which was the gas crisis.

From early morning, protesters attacked the administrations (akimats), including Almaty, Shymkent and Taraz. In Taldykorgan, a monument to the former head of state Nursultan Nazarbayev was pulled down from a pedestal. They destroyed the studios of the TV channels “Mir”, “Kazakhstan”, “Khabar”, “Eurasia” and “KTK”, the editorial offices were forced to interrupt broadcasting.

Among the demands voiced by the rebels are the reduction of utility rates, the provision of free vouchers to the population once a year, and the termination of vaccination against coronavirus. “We want it like in Sweden and Norway,” said a Kazakhstani in a comment to journalists.

The most difficult situation has developed in Alma-Ata.

– There is no delivery of groceries to shops. Major shops are closed. There are numerous cases of looting, beatings and vandalism throughout the city … Power in the city is lost, the police fled. The looters are well organized and clearly act according to plan – this is an attempted coup … – wrote in Facebook Kazakh political scientist Marat Shibutov. He described the situation in the city as critical.

The rebels set fire to the local city hall, prosecutor’s office and the building and office of the ruling Nur Otan party. The residence of the President of Kazakhstan, located in Nur-Sultan, also caught fire in the city. …

Judging by the footage from the scene, there were people in the crowd who stormed the administrative building, equipped with body armor and helmets. At first, they beat law enforcement officers with sticks and other improvised means. Then they began to attack and loot shops with weapons. The ambulances that were taking the wounded security officers to hospitals were thrown with stones. In a few hours footage of shooting at police appeared on the web … The law enforcement officers, in turn, did not use weapons, but only used batons and flash bangs. On the evening of January 5 and on the night of January 6, protesters twice attempted to seize the city’s police department. According to the press service of the department, dozens of participants in the riots were eliminated.

There were also reports that on Thursday morning, the military on armored personnel carriers and armored vehicles “took in the ring” looting participants in the riots in the center of Republic Square. It was about 50 units of military equipment. They were opposed by about 200 demonstrators. According to journalists, after the cordon, the protesters opened fire on the military, and as a result, a shootout ensued. Soon the security forces removed the cordon and left the center of Almaty.

Some protesters, armed with sticks and shields, threatened the troops who had fought back from the units and forced them to take off their uniforms. Passers-by who did not take part in the protests were unable to help the fighters.

The Internet was disconnected in the country. A state of emergency was declared throughout Kazakhstan.

According to information on the morning of January 6, during the riots in the country, 13 law enforcement officers were killed, two of whom were beheaded, 353 were injured … This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the data of the city commandant’s office. The department noted that the provocateurs are responsible for organizing acts of vandalism and massive looting. According to the country’s Ministry of Health, more than a thousand people were injured in the riots in different regions of Kazakhstan. Doctors in Almaty report that protesters are smashing ambulances and breaking windows in the cardiology center where the victims are being taken. …

On the morning of January 6, all the nearest flights from Nur-Sultan to Almaty were canceled. Several armored personnel carriers were spotted outside the airport building in the Kazakh capital, and military personnel in full gear were on duty around. Those seeing off are not allowed into the departure hall, only passengers can pass. The Izvestia correspondent in Kazakhstan said that the plane with the film crew, heading from the capital to Almaty, was deployed 20 minutes before arrival and sent back to Nur-Sultan.

Banks and stock exchanges were suspended throughout the country. The official representative of the National Bank of the Republic, Olzhas Ramazanov, specified that financial institutions will be closed only on January 6th. The decision was made for the safety of employees and customers. The night before, one of the protesters rammed the office of a bank in Alma-Ata, located on the first floor of a residential building, with an excavator. He demolished almost half of the pavilion. On Thursday morning, the only working bank in Nur-Sultan had massive queues. Residents are trying to withdraw money from cards, since there is no cashless payment in the republic due to the lack of the Internet.

What measures are taken by the authorities

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the afternoon of January 5, he made a television address to citizens.

– As the head of state and from today, the chairman of the Security Council intends to act as tough as possible. , – said Tokayev.

The head of the republic added that he will continue to be in the capital. He expressed the opinion that the protests could have been organized by conspirators who were “financially motivated.” He drew attention to the “high level of organization of the hooligan elements.”

Tokayev appealed for help to the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization), which includes Russia. The Council decided to send collective peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan , said the Prime Minister of Armenia, Chairman of the Council Nikol Pashinyan. Peacekeepers will operate in the republic for a limited time.

Leonid Kalashnikov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, clarified that CSTO fighters should mainly ensure the safety of infrastructure facilities in Kazakhstan … He added that “the cleansing and everything that is happening now is being done not by the CSTO, but by the local forces,” and the peacekeepers will be in the country as long as Tokayev deems it necessary.

The CSTO “Izvestia” was informed that the peacekeeping forces included units of the armed forces of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

On January 6, the authorities of Alma-Ata began to clean up the city from looters and instigators of mass riots. “An anti-terrorist operation is being conducted in the square of Masanchi, Karasai Batyr, Zhambyl, Baitursynov streets, at the location of three administrative buildings. We urge guests and residents of the city to refrain from leaving their homes, ”said Saltanat Azirbek, an official spokesman for the city’s police department.

In the same time in the country for 180 days, state regulation of prices for gasoline, diesel fuel and liquefied gas is introduced, to stabilize prices for socially significant goods, the export of cattle and small cattle abroad is prohibited for six months, for three months – potatoes and carrots … This was reported on January 6 by the press service of the country’s government.

“We’ll have to allow firearms against radicals”

Kazakh political scientist Daniyar Ashimbaev believes that what is happening is “no” peaceful protest “ …

– The riots were simultaneously organized in several regions of the country. It’s time to call the “protesters” who they are – militants and stormtroopers, – the expert wrote in Facebook…

He drew attention to the fact that “the crowd has neither leaders nor slogans; there is no one to negotiate, which the population periodically calls upon. ” In his opinion, people on the streets at the moment will not be able to take power in the republic.

– Even if the country’s authorities still do not dare to resist more severely, the neighbors may intervene. This must also be taken into account, – said Ashimbaev.

The assault columns are led by professional militants with extensive military experience in Afghanistan. , says the president of the Institute for the Middle East, political scientist Yevgeny Satanovsky.

– Islamic radicals are the landsknechts of jihad. In the Middle Ages, such roamed the world, they were hired by various forces to seize power. Here is the same situation in Kazakhstan. At the head of the storming columns are professionals, experts in urban battles, who are good at seizing power. This can be seen both in the way they hold on, and in the way they intercept the cars of local security officials, who are simply unable to cope with them. … It was clear that after the Americans abandoned Afghanistan, a huge number of militants remained there, they needed to find a use somewhere. These are the Chinese Uighurs, and the Kyrgyz, and the Kazakhs themselves, and the Tajiks. By the way, there were many Uighurs both in Syria and in Kazakhstan itself. The Taliban are Pashtuns, why do they need these militants in Afghanistan? They are rivals that they do not need, who can go to take power. Therefore, the Taliban are squeezing them out. And from where they went to jihad, they return there – in this case, to Kazakhstan, – the expert says.