Let’s celebrate that a risk assessment agency classified us from BB- to BB and soon to BB+ or BBB XPTO. Fernando Haddad says that this is the result of harmony between the Three Powers. Fact. He regrets that this harmony manifests itself in the aesthetics of verminosis that translates Brazilian civilization: parasitic bodies (our public elites) that settle in the human body (the rest of society). Nothing new. The oil that shines the good relations in the institutional triad of this country of tiny letters has invariably manifested itself in the same way for 500 years. And it invariably boils down to you-don’t-mess-with-me-I-don’t-mess-with-you.

This leads to horrifying data. One of them. Half of Brazilian magistrates receive income that exceeds the constitutional ceiling for civil servants (R$ 41.6 thousand), according to a report by UOL signed by Eduardo Militão, published on Sunday (23). What is the classist response? “It is within the law.” Is obvious. It just needed to be outside the law. What this same CNJ or the TJs do not answer is whether it is within the legitimacy. Because the distance between being “legal” and being “legitimate” is equivalent to the gap between earning R$914,000 in a month (as happened in May with a magistrate in Rio de Janeiro) and a minimum wage (R$1,300). Or, as a didactic truism, it is equivalent to saying that it was once “legal” in Brazil to have slaves. Was it “legitimate”, one might ask? Due to the rationalism of the CNJ, I am afraid of the answer.

For this reason, the legal class — which often manifests itself as if it were a superior existential phenomenon —, for me, is more equivalent to the concept of wave-particle duality. In an absurdly shallow translation, it is the phenomenon of quantum mechanics in which sometimes one thing is one thing and sometimes it is another. And vice versa. Sometimes, our legal profession decides to legislate. Sometimes, he decides to act as an executive. And sometimes it decides to be what it should be, just the Judiciary. And even in these moments, when they should stick only to their craft, part of its militants fight voraciously for the maintenance of benefits. Ahhhhh, but there are exceptions, they will say. There always is. I will. Benito Mussolini was a journalist and that doesn’t mean that every journalist thinks like Mussolini.

To change the episode, I now speak of our elite political class, represented in the National Congress. The one that quickly approves the PEC of the Transition between the previous government and that of Lula III. The price? Almost R$ 20 billion for parliamentary amendments. That at the time. In a little while there will be more pressure (read “more money and Pix release”) to move forward with Tax Reform, new Income Tax and the like. Dear? Well, include in the price the rebranding that eliminated the expression “Secret Budget” from the media. And I’m not even going to expand on this field of professional politicians. Our dynasties. Lula III has already joked that he prefers them, politicians, to technicians. His preference. Not mine. I usually say that (good) taste is discussed. It just takes time and work.

With practices like these (and I mentioned only the legal-legislative duo) we start to swallow the endless fables in our real-life streamings. Buff operas entitled Once Upon a Time Three Harmonious Powers. This entire non-nation dynamic can be summed up in the week to the MP for taxation of bookmakers. Number 1,182, it amends Law 13,756 (2018) which allowed the appearance of so-called bets. There will be two points that will take over the debates, from now on. The government wants 18% of the Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR), basically all the money that enters these companies and does not become a prize or prize tax. The UK charges 15%. Sounds fair to ask for 18%. The point is that we are leagues from the island. There what looks like 15% is 15%. Here, what seems to be 18% should become 30% — because on top of that, while the Tax Reform that has been conceived does not come into the world (and that will take time), there will be Cofins, CSLL, IRPJ, PIS, ISS et al.

Even so, tax voracity seems to me to be the least of the evils that this MP shows us. There will be betting lobbying in Congress. Government, parliamentarians and companies will reach an agreement. What gets me about it is what will not be the focus of discussion: why the hell does an MP need to detail the division of money? Like… 0.82% for basic education, 1.63% for clubs and athletes associated with betting? Or 2.55% for the National Public Security Fund? Is basic education asking for more money for stealing robotics kits via FNDE? And who defines such clubs and athletes “associated with betting”? And how much for each? I suggest putting a little percentage for Codevasf. Why not? A tip: the first and most effective clue that there will be misuse of public money is to stamp its destination. Only blockchain saves this country.

*Edson Rossi is editor-in-chief of DINHEIRO.