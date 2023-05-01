It has happened again. another has fallen What happened with. An article about an actor who works as a telemarketer has reappeared. A Goya nominee for Revelation Actor works as a telemarketer, or a waiter, or a shop assistant at Ikea. These articles do not hide a contempt for the unskilled jobs that any Spaniard resorts to when things go wrong (especially since the 2000s, when we essentially became a country of telemarketers). That job that very often consists of dialing a number and gasping for air trying to sell a hoax as quickly as possible while, like an Egyptian vulture, a grumpy foreman checks the pinpoint accuracy of the calls. That dehumanizing job that the only one who should be ashamed of is the one who requests that service for their company.

Until last year there were eight nominees, now they have risen to ten, for best revelation performance, between men and women. Every year a dozen interpreters come out who are the most in demand until the next batch comes. Review, before judging, what an actor charges per session (the scales are public on the Union of Actors website) and tell me if you think someone can survive doing one or two roles a year. Explain to me what is the problem of earning your bread in whatever, honestly, when you also have a vocation for which you have shown that you are worth it. The audiovisual is more like Dance, dance, cursed what to Babylon, and even the best actor they can think of has worked on more than one occasion answering calls. Why do some people still use it as a reason for ridicule when television is infested with parasites that live by speaking —badly— of their family?

