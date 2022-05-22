Brazil recorded 23 new deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to data released this Sunday, 22, by the consortium of press vehicles. With that, the moving average of the last seven days was at 102. This is the ninth consecutive day that it is above 100 victims. A new high in cases in some regions has attracted the attention of health authorities in the country.

The consortium bulletin showed that the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic reached 665,680. On the last day, 6,315 positive tests were reported by states, bringing the total to 30,786,343. The moving average of new infections stands at 14,644.

The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, G1, The Globe, Extra, Leaf and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records were released again.

Data from the Ministry of Health show that in the country, more than 293,000 people are undergoing medical follow-up due to covid-19, while 29,832,019 have recovered. The total number of deaths accounted for by the federal ministry is 665,627.

The new advance of the disease in Brazil occurs at a time when there is a stagnation in vaccination numbers and the Infogripe Bulletin from Fiocruz warns that cases of covid have returned to predominance among the causes of hospitalization for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and already account for 41.8% of the records.

Although 80% of the population has already taken at least two doses of the immunizer, protection with booster is not as high in some age groups. In younger groups, it is below the average considered satisfactory. Among those under 60, for example, less than 40% of people took the booster dose. In children between 5 and 11 years old, 32% have a complete vaccination schedule. This percentage allows the virus to continue circulating, as shown by Estadão on Saturday, the 21st.