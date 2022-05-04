The founder of Cufa stated that Brazil celebrates 200 years of Independence with a high distance between the peripheries and the richest.

The founder of Cufa (Central Única das Favelas), Celso Athaydesaid this Wednesday (May 4, 2022) that Brazil needs to create income and employment to contain social inequality.

In his view, the country must develop at all levels of society. If favelas are left out of this process, Brazil will only widen the gap between the poor and the rich, he said.

“Development has to be for everyone”, stated. Athayde spoke about it at the seminar “Social development” carried out by CNI (National Confederation of Industry) in partnership with the Power 360.

The event is part of the debate cycle “200 years of Independence – Industry and the future of Brazil”.

Athayde said that independence is a permanent process. She cited the struggle of women against machismo and of blacks to maintain quotas in colleges.

In his view, independence is not just a financial issue, but money is important to live in today’s capitalist world.

At the event, he reported that he lived 8 years on the street or in shelters. She survived by asking people for resources. “I have always been part of capitalism, as I needed money to survive,” stated.

Currently, Athayde is a social activist and CEO of “Favela Holding”, a group of companies that work with community entrepreneurs, fostering and promoting business opportunities, entrepreneurship and employability.

SEMINARS WILL BE HELD UNTIL JUNE

This is the 3rd event of the cycle of debates “200 years of Independence – Industry and the future of Brazil”. The 1st seminar of the cycle of debates was held in April, with the theme “Political Evolution of Brazil”, and was attended by former president Michel Temer (MDB).

The 2nd seminar was held on April 27, and its theme was Economic Development & Sustainability. The chairman of the Board of Directors of Magazine LuizaLuiza Helena Trajano, participated in the event.

The debate cycle aims to promote discussions about the country’s paths and challenges from the political, economic, social, industrial, technological and educational aspects, considering the Bicentennial of the Proclamation of Independence, celebrated this year. The project is curated by former senator, writer and professor emeritus at UnB (University of Brasília), Cristovam Buarque.

Another 2 events will be promoted until the month of June. All seminars will be broadcast live on the Power 360 and CNI on YouTube.

