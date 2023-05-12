Conclusion is from a CNI study; amount must be applied until 2042 in the 15 main Brazilian metropolitan regions

Brazil needs to invest BRL 295 billion by 2042 to modernize urban mobility in the country’s 15 main metropolitan regions, according to a study by CNI (National Confederation of Industry). Here’s the full (14.1 MB).

The study also points out that it is important to expand the number of Public-Private Partnerships in a model that groups the construction of the system, operation and maintenance, in contracts lasting around 30 years.

“The binding nature of the restrictions and the low public investment in mass public transport resulted in a pattern characterized by interruptions and paralysis of projects, which led to the search for new institutional arrangements, in particular in the field of urban mobility by metro rail.”, says the study.

The study also concluded that the urban mobility crisis in Brazil worsened from 2010 with the increase in car use at the same time that the fiscal crisis worsened. The moment also coincided with the decrease in investments in mass transportation systems.

Here are the recommendations proposed by the CNI for the urban mobility system:

ensure more effective instruments for the modernization of systems, with the institutional and governance improvement of municipalities, and a municipal law as a tool for implementing mobility plans;

provide metropolitan regions with more effective governance structures, transferring urban mobility management attributions to an institution of a metropolitan nature dedicated exclusively to mobility;

increase public resources for investments in mobility. The study points out that a possible source of funds would be the Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain (CIDE-Fuels), which is expected to resume charging in 2023;

create “funds for the economic and financial balance of public transport operators”, managed by the metropolitan regions with the Union; It is

finance gratuities from the public budget, eliminating cross-subsidies.

The study also pointed out that free urban transport must be financed by the government. For the CNI, the practice of cross-subsidy (when a surplus asset finances another that causes a loss) makes other tariffs more expensive.

“It is essential to review the eligibility or targeting of gratuities, such as the financing model. In this perspective, cross subsidies should be eliminated and the State assuming the burden in a transparent manner, and reflected in the budget”, reported the study.

The CNI also suggests charging transport apps as an extra source of funding, as it encourages greater use of private cars in cities and contributes to congestion.

“The charging of transport by application is not only justified, but is being adopted in a growing number of locations around the world as a way of regulating the service, as is the case in 14 States and 20 US cities (…) Thus, we recommend the application of this method of taxation as a way to minimize the negative externalities caused by running apps and be a source of funds to fund public transport subsidy”, says the study.