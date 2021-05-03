Professor of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of São Paulo Domingo Alves called Brazil a “laboratory” country for the development of new strains of coronavirus. According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic still remains outside the control of the country’s authorities. It is reported by RIA News…

“We have become an ideal laboratory. The already known list of new strains is just the tip of the iceberg, there should be many more, ”said Alves. According to him, there is a “perfect storm” in Brazil, since along with a high level of infection, there is no sanitary control in the country.

The scientist pointed to the particular danger of the Amazonian strain of coronavirus (P.1), identified in the city of Manaus, after which Brazil is experiencing a “reversal of the scenario” – younger people, including pregnant women, began to enter the risk group. Alves warned that the identification of new strains is “sporadic.” Another risk factor is the contact of the virus with vaccinated people, due to which new mutations of COVID-19 are formed that can break through the “antibody shield”.

Earlier, a new dangerous strain of coronavirus was found in Brazil, which combines 18 different mutations. The new infection, found in the city of Belo Horizonte, the capital of the state of Minas Gerais, has a combination of features inherent in previously identified dangerous types of COVID-19. It is noted that individual mutations are characteristic of the British, South African and two other Brazilian strains.

By data Johns Hopkins University, on the morning of May 3, 152,497,194 cases of COVID-19 were detected in the world. Most of them are in the USA (32.4 million), India (19.6 million) and Brazil (14.8 million). At the same time, 89,289,843 people around the world have already been cured of the coronavirus. 3,199,014 people died, of which 577 thousand – in the United States, 407.6 thousand – in Brazil and 217.2 thousand – in Mexico.