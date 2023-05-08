According to Rodrigo Rollemberg, Brazil cannot depend “only on European methodologies” to regulate the market

The Secretary of Green Economy, Decarbonization and Bioindustry of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Rodrigo Rollembergsaid the government is developing a “Brazilian methodology” for the carbon market.

“It is very important for Brazil to develop internationally recognized monitoring, verification and certification capacity so that it does not depend only on European methodologies”, he declared in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Monday (8.May.2023). “You can’t just transport a methodology from a temperate climate to a tropical climate.”

According to Rollemberg, the lack of regulation of the carbon market “causes Brazil to miss out on investment opportunities”, since companies that develop technologies and have the capacity to produce with low carbon “add value” to their products. “This certainly brings greater competitiveness and opens up a new market.”, he stated.

The secretary cited a study by the ICC (International Chamber of Commerce) and the company WayCarbon, which estimates that the carbon market could yield around R$ 120 billion in the country by 2030.”If Brazil contributes to achieving the goals assumed in the Paris Agreement, it makes Brazilian industry much more competitive in the international market and generates an internal market”, he stated.

Rollemberg explained that the secretariat considered 3 projects on the subject that were being processed in Congress and heard “several specialists” and the CNI (National Confederation of Industry).

“We listened to each one’s opinion and prepared a substitute, such as a draft of the government’s proposal for the theme. We presented it to the Ministries of the Environment, Finance and Civil House. Afterwards, we started to have regular meetings, which take place every week at the Ministry of Finance”, he declared.

The secretary said that the technical part of this substitute should be ready in mid-May and will be sent to the government, “for the Civil House and the Institutional Relations Secretariat to define the best way” before Congress. “We understand that this is fundamental for Brazil and for the Brazilian economy”, he stated.

The project being elaborated defines, according to Rollemberg, the authority “who will organize the carbon market, emission licenses for the sector and the allocation of emission quotas by company. It will still monitor emissions.

“This is fundamental, because, from 2026, Europe will adopt the carbon tax and we have a clean energy matrix, a carbon footprint smaller than most countries”, he declared.

CLEAN ENERGY

Rollemberg said the government is working on regulating offshore wind. This regulation, according to him, contributes to a “neo-industrialization of the country based on renewable energies” to the production of something “extremely important” for Brazil:a deconcentration of industrial plants“benefiting”very especially” the Northeast and the South.

“From these offshore wind farms, which have a very large energy production capacity, you can produce hydrogen, which in our understanding should not be seen as a commodity that will be sold to Europe, but that will be another input for you feed the industrial park, reduce regional inequalities and develop a low-carbon industry in the country, which will be even more competitive”, he stated.