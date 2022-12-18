The Special Secretary of PPI (Investment Partnership Program), Bruno Westin Leal39 years old, believes that the government’s mission is to extract the best potential from the public and private sectors when choosing which path to boost investments.

A career official at the National Treasury, Westin defends that the PPI be maintained in the future government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) as a State policy.

In his view, a project structuring program allows Brazil to offer more to the population.

The PPI was created in 2016, in the management of Michel Temer (MDB), to structure concessions and PPPs (Public-Private Partnerships). was strengthened by Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Since its inception, the program has enabled 295 auctions/projects, with the expectation of boosting R$1.2 trillion in investments over the next 35 years. Most in the next 5 years. The list includes contracts for the construction of highways, railways and oil and gas exploration.

“The great positive point of the PPI at that time was to demystify several myths that society had”, stated, such as, for example, that privatization worsens the service. “Through privatization, the State manages to offer more to society”.

Westin gave an interview to Power360at the organ’s headquarters, in Brasília, for the series Brazil ahead🇧🇷 It is a comprehensive survey of information from the digital newspaper about the country’s challenges in this 3rd decade of the 21st century, in which democracy is in an advanced stage of consolidation, but institutions and various sectors of the economy still need improvement.

Watch the full interview (9min24s):

Lula’s future government has not defined how the structure of the PPI will look like from 2023. The PT’s team, however, has signaled the desire to facilitate the entry of the private sector in investments, especially in infrastructure, through PPPs.

Westin says there is no reason to discontinue ongoing projects, especially public notices to help states and municipalities. In December, the organization began a partnership with the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) and the Caixa Econômica Federal for eradicate dumps with the private sector.

Until February 2023, mayors and governors will be able to seek out these bodies to obtain solutions that make it possible to meet the goals of the new Sanitation Legal Framework. The idea is to structure concessions or PPPs –in which the State provides part of the money for the work or service provision– for the treatment of solid urban waste, such as garbage collection and final disposal.

The demand for this edict came from mayors and governors of the most diverse ideological lines, reported Westin. There is interest from these agents, mainly, for the savings that city halls and states have with the elaboration of projects – financed by public funds and by the BNDES. A project to change the lighting of a city, for example, can cost more than R$ 2 million.

For the coming years, Westin believes that the Lula government will have the opportunity to encourage investments in social areas, such as the construction of day care centers and schools.

Project structuring is seen by Westin as an essential step to avoid wasting public money and time. In the past, the government’s strategy to hire companies directly to build educational centers, for example, resulted in several works being stopped across the country.

NEW PROJECT STRUCTURERS

Westin stated that the tendency is for Brazil to have new project structurers, such as the PPI, to help the 27 governors and 5,568 mayors to offer better public services and attract investments in their regions.

The PPI works to reinforce teams that formulate regional projects in:

🇧🇷It is a series of potential structures, some already consolidated, but which still need to be leveraged”, stated Westin🇧🇷 “We’re going to have to have project structurers all over the country”.

The money to support this work comes, in part, from the EFF (Support Fund for Structuring Concession and PPP Projects), created in 2017 by the federal government and managed by Caixa.

In addition, from the beginning of 2023, the fund will start operating FDIRS (Sustainable Regional Infrastructure Development Fund) to promote these projects. The Union injected R$ 838 million into the fund, which will be managed by BRL Trustin partnership with the Vinci Partners and the consultancy Ernst & Young🇧🇷

The money will reinforce and allow new project structuring teams, in addition to PPI, Caixa and BNDES, said Westin.

According to him, resource is not “bottleneck for project structuring”.

The data shows that the idea of ​​the public sector allying itself with the private sector to leverage growth is maturing. The country needs well-structured projects to avoid waste and inefficiencies.

Romeo Zema (Minas Gerais), with Cemig, junior mouse (Paraná), with the copeland Eduardo Leite (Rio Grande do Sul), with Corsan, are some examples.

Several mayors are seeing value in seeking out the private sector to forge partnerships. Caixa is putting together 201 projects to change the management of lighting in about 1,000 municipalities (many of PT). The plan is to have R$ 14 billion in investment and thousands of jobs in this program. New ones will come.

More symbolic projects, such as the eventual sale of Petrobras and the Post Office, will be blocked in the Lula government. But the structuring of PPPs has ample room for growth.

BARRIERS FOR COMPANIES

Westin said that future projects should seek to mitigate entry barriers for medium-sized companies so that they can be more competitive in auctions.

According to the executive, Brazil created very large assets for highways, for example, which demands a high volume of capital for investment.

“When you put a project that requires R$ 8 billion to R$ 10 billion, not all companies will have investment capacity. And those few lose their investment capacity as they become leveraged”he declared.

According to Westin, Brazil will get more national and foreign competitors if it creates less demanding assets – and even promotes the emergence of new ones players in the market.

He said that one of the ways is for the government to invest itself in some projects as a way to reduce the risk of the asset and, thus, make the partnership with the private sector viable. And not just increase the asset to achieve economic viability.

“There is a lot of room for improvement […] sanethe hiring that, at the end of the day, reduces government spending.”

O Power360 showed that the country needs to apply BRL 423 billion per year to meet the needs of the country’s infrastructure, equivalent to 4.3% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product). However, it does not invest even half of that.

“We have a very large investment gap to fulfill”says Westin.

This report is part of the series Brazil ahead. It is a comprehensive survey of information from the digital newspaper Power360 about the country’s challenges in this 3rd decade of the 21st century, in which democracy is in an advanced stage of consolidation, but institutions and various sectors of the economy still need improvement.