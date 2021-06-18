For all adult Brazilians to be completely immunized against covid-19 by September, 3 million doses would have to be applied each working day. If vaccination took place every day, including weekends and holidays, 2.1 million doses would have to be applied daily.

The calculation is present in a technical note released this Thursday (June 17, 2021) by the Monitora Covid group, from the ICICT (Institute of Communication and Scientific and Technological Information in Health) at Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation). here is the whole (2 MB).

“Considering the average of the 10 days with the highest volume of doses applied up to the date of preparation of this document, there were 946 thousand first doses, 619 thousand second doses and 1 million and 269 thousand total doses”, the report reads.

To complete the immunization of the adult population by the end of the year, the group calculated that 1,696,389 daily doses would need to be applied per working day. In the everyday vaccination scenario, 1,190,005 doses applied daily are required.

According to the technical note, this last prediction is “extremely doable with unaltered vaccine supply and speedy delivery and application”.

The completion of vaccination in September, according to the document, is a greater challenge, since there would need to be “expansion of daily doses by about 20% compared to the day with the highest volume of doses applied so far”.

Brazil applied the 1st dose of vaccines against covid-19 in 61,144,002 people until 21:00 on Thursday (17.Jun.2021). Of these, 24,251,147 received the 2nd dose. In all, 85,395,149 doses were administered in the country.

The number of people vaccinated with at least one dose is equivalent to 28.9% of the population, according to the population projection for 2021 made by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Those who received the two doses are 11.5%.

continue reading