Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/17/2023 – 21:09

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, stated that Brazil may need oil from the Equatorial Margin, with the precautions that the Environment must impose. According to him, the oil extracted in the region will most likely be needed.

Exploration in the region led to a dispute between the government’s energy and environmental teams after Ibama denied a license for Petrobras to drill a block in the Foz do Amazonas basin.

The minister reinforced that it is necessary to put a brake on oil consumption, but not because of a lack of input. “We have to have oil until the moment we no longer need it. So, we have to follow the other agenda, without losing sight of the fact that we may need oil from the equatorial margin, with the precautions that the environment must impose on Petrobras.”

According to him, the oil company is “ultra willing” to consider these environmental reservations.

During an interview with Free Channel, broadcast on BandNews TV, the minister made a nod to the president of the state-owned company, Jean Paul Prates, when mentioning investments in renewable energy, such as wind farms. “He is a different president of Petrobras, because he has several bills as senator to sponsor offshore and onshore wind exploration. He has a vision, he knows that the world will change and that it is irreversible. And, he also knows that, with due precautions, as the environment has every right and duty to even impose due precautions.”

Ecological transition plan

In the same interview, the Minister of Finance stated that he has strongly defended the ecological transition plan, as he sees an opportunity to leverage real development for the country.

Haddad cited Petrobras’ investments in clean energy, knowing that oil’s “days are numbered”.

“It could last 20, 30 years, but it is no longer a problem of how long the reserves will last, it is the problem of how much oil we will be able to use, because, in fact, we have to get out of this matrix”, stated the minister.