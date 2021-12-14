Home page world

Warning level 3 over the holidays. For many vaccinated people in Lower Saxony, the 2G-Plus rules mean corona tests before family celebrations. That should now be changed.

Hanover – Christmas is getting closer and closer and with it the announced warning level 3 in Lower Saxony: The state government agreed during a meeting last week that from December 24th to January 2nd, 2022 a Christmas rest and New Year’s rest should be kept – that is what Prime Minister Stephan Weil has announced. The state government pushed forward nationwide: The citizens of Lower Saxony have to rely on significantly stricter corona rules set – among other things, 2G-Plus should also apply to private celebrations. Sometimes maybe too sharp – as the NDR reports, citing the state government, the 2G-Plus rules should be improved again. Specifically, it is about the test requirements for private family celebrations.

Christmas in Lower Saxony with new corona rules: rapid antigen test under supervision with 2G-Plus rules

According to the information, it should be possible for the necessary rapid antigen tests for private celebrations in the family to take place under supervision in order to comply with the applicable 2G-Plus rules. A government spokeswoman from Lower Saxony is said to have announced this. In the period from Christmas, December 24th to January 2nd, it should be sufficient for one participant to document the self-tests of the others. Meanwhile, there is growing hope in Germany for the Corona dead vaccine Novavax – but US authorities could dampen expectations.

Corona regulation in Lower Saxony: 2G-Plus should be relaxed

With a resolution last Sunday, she sees new corona regulation in Lower Saxony suggest that the 2G plus rule also applies to larger family celebrations. If there are more than ten vaccinated or recovered family members, a rapid test should also be carried out. Previously, the decision on 2G-Plus at Christmas stipulated that the necessary tests had to be carried out in an official test center. Children and adolescents under the age of 18 and people who have already received a booster vaccination are excluded from the 2G-Plus rule.

the new corona regulation also provides for meetings, events and private celebrations that the number of participants is limited to 25 people (indoors) or 50 people (outdoors). At celebrations in catering facilities, the contact details of the visitors must also be recorded and an FFP2 mask must also be worn at the seat. For those who have not been vaccinated, the following rule also applies between Christmas and New Year: Only one household may meet with two other people from another household.

Corona in Germany: RKI informs about falling incidence

Meanwhile, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) informed about Corona in Germany on Tuesday morning. A falling seven-day incidence was again registered. The value of new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week is currently 375. The day before, the incidence was 389.2. For comparison: on Tuesday a week ago, the nationwide seven-day incidence was 432.2. The health authorities in Germany reported 30,823 Covid 19 infections within one day (as of December 14, 4:54 a.m.). A week ago, 36,059 new infections were registered.

The state government informed about problems with the data transmission last weekend Lower Saxony again about the current development of the corona pandemic in the state. Compared to December 11, the incidence decreased to 187.1 (as of December 14, 9:00 a.m.). The hospitalization rate is still 6.3 and thus at a level comparable to that of the past few days. The occupancy of the intensive care beds continues to rise and is now 10.6 percent. in the Lower Saxony retailers meanwhile apply 2G rules for customers.

Corona in Lower Saxony: three districts with lower incidence

With his new Regulations about the Christmas days, Lower Saxony takes a special route. Due to the technical problems, the following developments in Lower Saxony should be viewed with reservations – according to the RKI dashboard, the incidence of three districts in Lower Saxony is currently below the 100 mark: Ammerland district (96.3), Friesland district (96.0), urban district Wilhelmshaven (89.1). As can be seen from information from the state government, these three districts also meet the requirements for warning level 1. In about half of the Districts in Lower Saxony are now warning level 3.

According to the new information, 473 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. That is significantly more than a week ago. On December 7, there were 399 deaths in connection with a corona infection. The RKI gives the number of detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic at 6,562,429. Nationwide, the number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days is 5.17 (as of December 13).

Corona rules in Lower Saxony: 2G-Plus promotes sick leave due to mandatory testing

Because of the sharper Corona rules in Lower Saxony – those for visiting the hairdresser, among other things apply – more and more companies are facing difficulties due to the obligation to test. “Many have trouble getting to corona tests at all,” said the managing director of Niedersachsenmetall, Volker Schmidt, to the HAZ. In addition, due to the mandatory implementation of 2G-Plus, it happens again and again that Employees would rather call in sick than spend hours in front of a test center to have to hire.

The obligation to test would also lead to increased fraud with forged certificates. “Especially in production there is a very high proportion of people who refuse to be vaccinated,” says Schmidt. In the large manufacturing companies, up to 15 percent of the workforce is not vaccinated. (With material from dpa) *Kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.