Home page politics

From: Peter Seven

Press Split

Payment cards and work bans for refugees: central topics at the conference in Rostock. At least two federal states disagree very much on one topic.

Rostock/Düsseldorf – It's about more than just accommodation: for two days on Wednesday and Thursday in Rostock-Warnemünde, the integration ministers of the federal states will discuss how Germany can better integrate people with a migration background. The debate about this has been neglected for months, said Stefanie Drese (SPD), Integration Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The country is chairing the conference this year.

Integration of refugees in Germany: Getting them into self-determined work quickly

In Rostock, the central question will also be how immigrants can be brought into self-determined work as quickly as possible. A new model project is now starting in North Rhine-Westphalia. “In addition to the acute issues of accommodation and care for refugees, more focus must be placed on the further development of the integration infrastructure,” said NRW Integration Minister Josefine Paul in an interview before the conference IPPEN.MEDIA. Early access to language and integration courses and rapid integration into the labor market would be a high priority.

Another factor: Foreign professional qualifications are often only recognized to a limited extent. She calls for “permanent recognition and qualification advice,” says Paul. In cooperation with the Federal Employment Agency, the state now wants to collect information about the skills and qualifications of refugees as a first step and forward it to the employment agency. “We are starting these first important steps towards labor market integration as a test at the earliest possible point in time – while the people are still in the asylum process, in order to offer people with good prospects of staying in the country the opportunity to take up employment as early as possible,” says Paul.

Special omens after secret meetings in Potsdam

This year the conference has a special atmosphere. Because new developments in… Ukraine warthe terrorist attack Hamas on Israel and the so-called secret meeting of right-wing extremists in Potsdam, at which “remigration” (i.e. deportation) was discussed, have influenced the discourse. In recent months, millions of people have taken to the streets to demonstrate against right-wing extremists' deportation plans. This is “a clear signal for the diversity and openness in our country,” says Paul: “The Integration Ministers’ Conference will make it clear that it is protectively on the side of immigrants and resolutely rejects any form of anti-Semitism and racism.”

Payment card for refugees

Reem Alabali-Radovan has been Minister of State and Federal Government Commissioner for Migration and Refugees since 2021. © Peter Sieben

A central topic at the conference will also be the payment card for refugees. NRW wants to ensure that the card is designed to be “non-discriminatory,” said Paul. Meanwhile, Bavarian State Secretary Sandro Kirchner (CSU) sees nothing discriminatory about the card: “Today it is common practice to pay by card,” he said IPPEN.MEDIA. The payment card makes an important contribution to reducing pull effects to Germany and combating human trafficking crime. The extent to which a payment card reduces incentives to come to Germany is controversial. State Minister Reem Alabali-Radovan, who will be a guest in Rostock, said in advance in an interview IPPEN.MEDIAthe debate about “alleged pull factors” is not productive.