Brazil is prepared to face monkeypox (monkeypox) and is in talks with the World Health Organization (WHO) to buy vaccines to combat the disease, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday, 23. The information was released by the Ministry of Health. hours after Tedros Adhanom, director-general of the WHO, declared a state of global health emergency in response to the increase in cases of the pathology.

“The Ministry of Health has also articulated with the WHO the negotiations for the acquisition of the monkeypox vaccine, so that the National Immunization Program (PNI) can define the immunization strategy for Brazil,” the ministry said in a note. . “With the strengthening of the Unified Health System, Brazil is prepared to face monkeypox”, the statement added.

The ministry also informed that there are tests available for all people who suspect they are infected, and that it carries out a daily monitoring of the disease situation in Brazil. According to data from the folder, released last Friday, 22, smallpox infected 696 people in the country, and another 336 suspected cases are under investigation.

Last Friday, the European Medicines Agency said it would use the smallpox vaccine to immunize people against monkeypox. The decision to use the drug was justified by the similarity between the viruses.

Although monkeypox has been established in parts of central and western Africa for decades, the disease has not been known to trigger major outbreaks outside the African continent. But in May of this year, countries in Europe and North America began to register an increase in infected people.

The accelerated growth of infected led the WHO to take the decision to declare monkeypox a global health emergency this Saturday. The emergency declaration serves to attract more global resources and raise attention to the outbreak, which calls for a coordinated global response among nations to prevent the disease from spreading to more countries.