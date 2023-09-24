Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/24/2023 – 13:33

Brazil runs the risk of approving a tax reform “of exceptions and not of rules”. The warning comes from the vice-governor of São Paulo, Felício Ramuth, given last Thursday (21) during Construmetal, a steel construction event, at Allianz Parque.

Only the press specializing in the steel and construction market had access to the event, but Broadcast was able to exclusively hear the vice-governor’s speech. “The country runs the risk of having a tax reform based on exceptions rather than rules,” said Ramuth, for whom the problem lies in the large number of complementary laws that are planned to regulate the reform.

The vice-governor’s statement stands out since the approval of the reform text in the Chamber of Deputies was largely due to the support of the Government of the State of São Paulo for the project. In several other attempts to reform the Brazilian tax system, São Paulo took a contrary position.

This time, under the government of Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), São Paulo understood that as it is a producing state and at the same time the largest consumer center in the country, the change from taxation at origin to destination – one of the initial points of divergence – could make the State lose at the beginning, but gain later.

According to Ramuth, the SP government supports the reform and is making a “constructive contribution” in relation to the text. But he considered that “we could end this reform with the terrible title of the country with the highest VAT in the world and we want to avoid that.”