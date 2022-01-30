Brazil recorded 695 deaths from covid-19 this Saturday, 29. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between working days and weekends, continues to grow and stood at 523. The number of new infections reported was 207,316. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has had 626,643 deaths caused by the disease.

For the 12th day in a row, Brazil broke a record number of cases in the moving average, reaching the mark of 183,896, the highest number of the entire pandemic since October 5th.

The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, G1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 22.09 million people have recovered from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 25 million positive tests have been registered in the country. In the last 24 hours, 207,316 new infections were confirmed.

