06/26/2023 – 7:55 am

Brazil had an increase of about 62% in deaths of women aged 15 to 49 years from heart attacks from 1990 to 2019, according to data from the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC). In the age group of 50 to 69 years, the number almost tripled, with an increase of approximately 176%.

Traditionally less affected by this type of problem, the female audience has now seen an increase similar to that registered among men. Among the reasons are changes in lifestyle, which led to more sedentary lifestyle, stress, among other risk factors. According to Gláucia Maria Moraes de Oliveira, from the Department of Women’s Cardiology at SBC, the scenario of women in relation to heart attacks deserves special attention.

The specialist warns that their lack of knowledge about the symptoms leads them to look for a doctor late and, consequently, to have a worse outcome. This is because they may have different symptoms than men. They usually experience severe chest pain, while they may just have extreme tiredness or signs similar to an anxiety attack.

Gláucia says that even some physicians are not prepared to correctly diagnose a heart attack in women. “Usually, people come to the emergency room with a coronary obstruction. But there are many women who have a different type of heart attack, which we call ‘minoca’, in which there is an arterial dysfunction just like that of a man, but without the existence of an atherosclerotic plaque (plaque of fat that obstructs the vessel blood).”

Historically, men have been associated with a higher risk of infarction due to their lifestyle habits, which are generally less healthy than those of women. In view of this, many family physicians and general practitioners who work in the emergency room are more attentive to signs of cardiovascular problems in men. “Cardiologists are aware of this difference, but emergency room physicians are generally not. Therefore, we want to make them, as well as the women themselves, aware of the diagnosis”, says Gláucia. She coordinated, for the SBC, a document that indicates the need for specific medical protocols for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of heart attacks in women. The most common tests to diagnose a heart attack are the blood test and the electrocardiogram. To have a more detailed view, doctors resort to echocardiography and, subsequently, to catheterization, according to Dennys Martins, a cardiologist at the Clínica da Cidade franchise who also works in ICUs.

And the problem goes beyond problem detection. Less than 50% of women who suffer a heart attack undergo adequate drug treatment (More information on this page). A study published this year by the American Academy of Cardiology also notes that they are more likely to need a new hospitalization in the year following the event – ​​and suffer more complications and are more life-threatening in this period.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.
























