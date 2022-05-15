Brazil recorded this Sunday 47 new deaths from covid-19, bringing the total number of victims of the disease to 664,967. The moving average of deaths, which aims to eliminate distortions between working days and weekends, rose to 111.

Despite a drop of 12% compared to two weeks ago, it is the second day in a row that the index is above 100, as it was at 106 the day before.

In the last 24 hours, 6,330 cases of the coronavirus were reported. With that, the number of positive diagnoses is now 30,683,838.

The moving average of cases this Sunday was 17,720, a value that represents an increase of 20% compared to the indicator of 14 days ago.

The daily data on the pandemic in Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, g1, The globe, Extra, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm.

According to government figures, 29.7 million people have recovered from Covid-19.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District.

The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.