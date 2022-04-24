Brazil recorded 38 new deaths from covid-19 this Saturday, 23. The average number of deaths remained below 100 daily cases, reaching 99 deaths per day. Since 2020, there are 662,701 lives claimed by the disease in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 3,543 new cases of the disease were confirmed. In total, Brazil has already recorded 30,345,397 cases of covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by EstadãoG1, The Globe, Extra, Leaf and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

