Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Split

The CSU is stable in Bavaria, the Greens are weak. The ÖDP wants to use this – with pressure on old pain points.

Munich – Sometimes polls are deceptive. That seems unlikely in Bavaria: If there is no political landslide, then Markus Söder, Hubert Aiwanger and their special coalition will govern the Free State from autumn for another five years – and the Greens, who were still popular with voters in 2018, will at least receive a small damper.

What pleases the presumed majority of voters in the country is naturally a sorrow for many politicians. A small party that is quite prominent in the Free State is particularly driven: the ÖDP has already teased the CSU several times with referendums. She wants to achieve respectable success in the Bavarian elections – especially since leading figures in the party are shaking their heads at how the CSU is dealing with the “desire for bees”.

The ÖDP also has dissatisfied Greens in its sights. With a daring strategy of open words: the small party touches on Bavarian sacrilege. The imperative of economic growth. Or the desire for cheap schnitzel.

“Even green growth is growth”: Advertisement for the “green crumbling” – also with meat

“We’re the ones who say things like that,” explains Tobias Ruff, parliamentary group leader of the ÖDP/Munich list in the city council of the state capital, during a visit to the editors at the beginning of May Merkur.de: “Even if that goes against the grain in a completely uncomfortable way.” MEP Manuela Ripa adds a clarification. “Even green growth is growth,” she emphasizes. It is not a magic formula for climate, nature and species protection. “We have to get away from the old way of thinking and think in cycles instead,” she demands.

This goes against the new, pragmatic Greens in the traffic light coalition. And it’s not a coincidence: “The Greens are now crumbling away,” says Ruff. “It’s about people who switch from the green side to the middle-class camp and back. We’re in the middle. And would be stupid if we didn’t try to get these voters.”

The ÖDP and its allies still see some catching up to do with Markus Söder’s implementation of the bee request. © Montage: Imago/Michael Eichhammer/Wolfgang Maria Weber/fn

Beyond the Union and the Greens, the ÖDP positions itself, for example, on the subject of nutrition: Ripa advocates a ban on sweets advertising for children. The fact that Söder is railing against the proposal from Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) raises questions: “Is he the country’s father for the children, or for the industry?” After all, it’s not about a chocolate ban, but about an advertising ending for too sugary foods.

But the ÖDP also demands more: a form of husbandry in the supermarket that is not based on discounter suggestions – and a realistic price for meat. Another question from the ÖDP: “Why is unhealthy stuff, with its negative consequences for animals and the environment, for example in mass farming, “cheap and healthy expensive?” Ripa wonders. One could, for example, reduce the VAT on fruit and vegetables. Or start with agricultural subsidies. The money for this comes from the taxpayers – “and whoever pays, creates”.

Bayern and Munich on the wrong track? Warning of even more tightness in the commuter capital

But can an election success be achieved with fundamental criticism at a time when many people fear for prosperity in view of the Ukraine war and global economic shifts? Ruff uses an example from the living environment of the people of Munich: The living environment there has become cramped and expensive. The Free State and the city are setting up more and more trade, industry and lighthouse projects, Ruff reproaches – and refers to the new research center in Martinsried and Subsidiaries of large tech companies.

Every new large quarter also contains new jobs on a large scale, although Munich already has a mismatch between jobs and living space, he warns. What makes the city a destination for 400,000 commuters every day, while Bavaria’s medium-sized towns or even entire European regions in the periphery were starved. Ruff is also concerned about the drinking water reservoir on the Munich gravel plain.

Söder’s reaction to “Save the Bees”: ÖDP wants to have the results evaluated – also from its own funds

Most recently, the party was already thinking of a Bavaria-wide referendum “Save our groundwater”. Which would probably address the ÖDP’s most prominent field of action: referendums at the Bavarian level. The abolition of the former second chamber of the Bavarian parliament – the Senate – the smoking ban and the nature conservation request “Save the bees” are completely or at least partly to the account of the party. No one but the ÖDP has succeeded in enforcing a law against the CSU in Bavaria, says Ruff. Not even the SPD and the Greens.

Manuela Ripa and Tobias Ruff talking to the Merkur.de editorial team. © Florian Naumann

With its greater recent success, the successful referendum “Save the Bees”, Ruff sees the Bavarian state government around Söder as having an obligation to deliver. The ÖDP and the former bee alliance see many points not yet redeemed. The targeted organic quota of 30 percent in Bavarian agriculture, for example, is “not at all” on the way. Also because the Free State does not deliver to the state acreage. At the same time, there was “tricking” about meadow orchards and the targeted biotope network still fell far short of expectations.

In view of the successes in riparian strips and in the management of the forests by the state forests, Ruff draws a “mixed balance”. The ÖDP and its allies now want to put pressure on with a report, an evaluation of what has been achieved so far, by the University of Hohenheim. You pay for it from your own party coffers, emphasizes Ruff: “Even if it hurts us financially a lot.”

Bavaria election 2024: Small party ÖDP wants to “grow” – it’s also about money

But what is the goal in the Bayern election? The party had achieved 1.6 percent in 2018 – a good value compared to the performance in other federal states. But also 0.4 percentage points less than in 2013. And this time, even larger parties are worried about moving into the Maximilianeum. Polls recently saw the FDP on a knife edge.

“We want to advance into an area in which we are interesting,” explains Ruff. “We also want to grow,” he adds. Regardless of the five percent mark, a good result is important: “It’s also a financial question,” says the man from Munich. Every vote brings a campaign reimbursement. And the ÖDP voluntarily refrains from donations from industry, as the two politicians emphasize. An attitude that they share with the Free Voters.

ÖDP fears for seats in the European Parliament: “The big parties really want that”

But there are concerns not only in Bavaria: In the European Parliament, where the ÖDP is currently represented with one percent of the votes and Ripa’s mandate, there is a threat of a percentage hurdle. The only question is when – before or after the 2024 European elections. On May 3, the EU Parliament voted for a new electoral reform with a electoral threshold. “The big parties really want that,” Ripa said shortly before Merkur.de warned. In fact, the Bundestag is still working on an EU requirement from 2018. Among other things, it provides for the introduction of a hurdle of at least two percent. The traffic light groups, but also the Union, now want to get down to business.

Ripa has another proposal for voting rights: A substitute vote. Every voter can use her to distribute a second cross if their first election does not make it into parliament. “This would allow people to decide freely,” she emphasizes, without worrying about throwing away her vote with a cross for a small party. Of course, this could also benefit the ÖDP. But the proposal may not be entirely unrealistic. In the struggle for the downsizing of the Bundestag and the future of the first votes, the traffic light coalition had meanwhile already put the “replacement vote” into the field.

Florian Naumann