The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) informs that the formation and displacement of a cold front since Sunday (15) should cause significant climate changes in several states of the country, including frost and snow, due to the action of an intense cold front.

In addition, minimum temperatures will be below 10°C throughout the Southern Region, in addition to Mato Grosso do Sul, São Paulo, central and southern Mato Grosso and Goiás, Distrito Federal, central and southern Minas Gerais and the region mountain range of Rio de Janeiro.

The forecast is that the formation of frost, with intensity ranging from weak to strongthroughout the week and in several states: Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso and Goiás.

On Tuesday (17), the forecast is for frost to form in the north of Santa Catarina, in a large part of the State of Paraná and in the south and southwest of Mato Grosso do Sul, with possible greater intensity in central and southern Paraná.

During Tuesday, an extratropical cyclone advances near the coast of Rio Grande do Sul and should intensify the winds in the south and east of the state, gusts can exceed 100 km/h in the extreme south of Rio Grande do Sul.

The cold air mass will continue to act in much of Brazil until the end of the week, configuring what Inmet considers the first cold wave of the year.

There is a possibility that snow will fall during the dawn of Tuesday in the Serras Gaúcha and Catarinense and in the North Plateau of Santa Catarina, as well as between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning (18) on the South and North Plateaus. Santa Catarina and also in Serra Gaúcha.