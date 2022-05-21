“Like him he never existed, he is the salvation of our Brazil” says song released by singers Mateus and Cristiano

The country duo Mateus and Cristiano released this Friday (May 20, 2022) the song “People’s Captain”as a jingle for the president’s campaign Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The video with the singers was broadcast live on the president’s social media, who was accompanied by former Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto and the owner of Havan, businessman Luciano Hang.

The lyrics of the song say that Bolsonaro will “win again” the elections. The singers even cited the president’s motto “Brazil above all, God above all”.

Here are the lyrics to the song “Captain of the People”:

“It is the captain of the people who will win again

“He is of God, and he can trust

“Defend the family and it won’t deceive you

“It is the captain of the people who will win again

“Like him never existed

“It is the salvation of our Brazil

“In the myth I put faith

“It is he who defends the nation

“Who has our flag in his heart

“It’s in our hands

“We have the chance again

“To take care of our people

“And shout ‘Brazil above all, God above all’”.

BOA VISTA FARM

Bolsonaro’s meeting with the singers was at the Hotel Fasano, the same place where he chose to receive billionaire Elon Musk. The hotel is at Fazenda Boa Vista, a condominium for very rich people and located in the municipality of Porto Feliz (which is 118 km northwest of the capital of São Paulo). The cheapest rate is R$ 2,928 (deluxe room). The most expensive, R$7,539 (duplex suite).

Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto, Communications Minister Fabio Faria and São Paulo Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) have vacation homes in BV, as the place is known. The rich of São Paulo call the condominium “Be-vê”, for short Fazenda Boa Vista.

Among the personalities that frequent the condominium are the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia, the presenters Rodrigo Faro and Marcos Mion, the Batista family, from J&F, the players William and Pato, the former player Kaká, the former Formula 1 driver. Felipe Massa and the family that owns the Cimed pharmaceutical group.

In August 2021, the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, received the President of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, the Minister Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil) and the former Minister of Infrastructure Tarcísio de Freitas for a barbecue at his house in the condominium. .

See images of Fazenda Boa Vista:



Reproduction / Facebook @fazboavista Fazenda Boa Vista, located in Porto Feliz (SP), a condominium chosen by President Jair Bolsonaro to receive businessman Elon Musk this Friday



Reproduction / Facebook @fazboavista Suite at Fazenda Boa Vista, located in Porto Feliz (SP)



Reproduction / Facebook @fazboavista View of Fazenda Boa Vista, located in Porto Feliz (SP)



Reproduction / Facebook @fazboavista View of Fazenda Boa Vista, located in Porto Feliz (SP)