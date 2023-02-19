These are the words of the singer: “I had a stroke. I was in a coma then I saw Our Lady who told me “Get up and walk” and I woke up”

THE Countryside cousins were guests this afternoon at very true, in Silvia Toffanin’s living room. The members of the historic band, returning from the success achieved in the last edition of San Remo Festival, got naked and retraced the stages of their incredible success. In the interview given to Silvia Toffanin, the confession made by Ivano did not go unnoticed.

The Cousins ​​of Campagna told their story this afternoon during a long interview in the living room of very true, to Silvia Toffanin. There are many stories told by the band during the interview with the landlady. Without a shadow of a doubt, however, the confession made by did not go unnoticed Ivan who revealed that he had a stroke.

Ivano dei Cugini di Campagna hit by a stroke, the confession

Ivano dei Cugini di Campagna confessed to having suffered a stroke in 2021. The revelation of the singer amazed everyone; these were his words about it:

I needed to go to the bathroom at 4 in the morning, but I fell and my wife was worried. She was a bit delicate because I didn’t answer her, she understood that I couldn’t speak and called the Umberto I Policlinico. After 1 hour they had put on the pacemaker but I was in a coma, the matter was serious and serious.

Subsequently Ivano dei Cugini di Campagna, in remembering those dramatic moments he lived, confessed that the figure of the Madonna. In this regard, these were the words of the singer who also recalled how the group came together after the period of separation: