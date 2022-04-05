Excellent debut for the duo of the group who have just landed on the island.

Yesterday theIsland of the Famous also for the Countryside cousins. The couple formed by Silvano Michetti and Nick Luciani she disembarked from the helicopter as usual to reach the shore where she was waiting for them Alvin.

But once we got ashore there was a little unscheduled. As soon as they landed the duo dedicated a song sung a cappella in honor of Ilary Blasi but Silvano was unable to sing it well given the effort.

Alvin then asked how he got to shore and he swam back, but in reality he received the help of a small boat.

“Eh, but we saw you with the small boat” – Alvin replied. And it is at that point that Silvano indulged in an unhappy sentence. “Eh, pig D **”- he exclaimed.

A blasphemy that did not escape the public at home but not even in the studio but pretended not to hear and so we continued without saying anything in the general indifference.

Source: Mediaset

Too bad, however, that on the social networks the fans of the program have risen and are already asking for the disqualification of the couple without even having time to settle down.

The other member of the group was also present in the studio Ivano Michetti, brother of Silvano. Ivano that a few days before landing on the island in an interview with Strip the News he said he hadn’t heard from his brother for days.

“I haven’t been able to talk to my brother for a month. I don’t know where he is, he should be in Honduras, but I don’t know what happened to Silvano. You do not know the suffering of the twins”-He said worried about the distance.

“We have never been so far away, it’s been a month” – he said. Fortunately, last night she was able to see her brother at work again.