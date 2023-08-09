The communiqué also demanded that these countries take mitigation actions and contribute US$ 200 billion annually to developing nations

Developing forest countries demanded, in a joint statement this Wednesday (9.Aug.2023), that rich countries pay the US$ 100 billion per year promised for climate finance. At a meeting in Belém (PA), the group also asked developed countries to help mobilize US$ 200 billion a year to implement national biodiversity plans.

“We express our concern with the non-compliance, on the part of developed countries, of the commitment of financing for development equivalent to 0.7% of gross national income; providing $100 billion a year in new and additional climate finance funding to developing countries, we call on developed countries to meet their climate finance obligations”write the countries.

Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Indonesia, Peru, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Congo, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Venezuela sign the declaration. read the full (49 KB).

The group also expressed concern about the failure of developed countries to comply with mitigation actions against environmental devastation and climate change.

“We also express our concern about the non-compliance, by some developed countries, of their mitigation targets and we recall the need for developed countries to lead and accelerate the decarbonization of their economies, reaching the neutrality of greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible and preferably before 2050.”