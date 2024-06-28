Daily Star publishes list of countries where tourists are banned from sunbathing topless

Countries that ban tourists from sunbathing topless include Tunisia, Egypt and Morocco. These and other countries where nudity is not welcome on their beaches named British tabloid Daily Star.

According to the publication, in the Emirate of Dubai in the UAE, women are not only prohibited from sunbathing naked or topless, but also from wearing bikinis outside the beach – this is punishable by imprisonment for up to six months.

Another country on the list is Trinidad and Tobago. Topless swimming and sunbathing are illegal in the island nation, and in Malta tourists can be fined up to €700 for public nudity.

Earlier, a Russian blogger living with her family in Turkey visited the beach of the Oludeniz resort and was outraged by the sight of a topless European woman sunbathing. She noted that the foreigner “was demonstratively walking along the coastline and “flashing” her assets in all directions.”