Only that between glass and glass a serious health problem can be hidden, hence it is necessary to always drink in moderation.
Every year around three million people die from complications related to excessive alcohol consumption, according to figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). If it does not cause death, its ingestion can cause more than 200 diseases and injuries.
Remember: know your limits, regulate your consumption, don’t drive when you have drinks on your mind and seek help if you think you have problems with alcohol. Avoid tragedies.
Which countries consume more alcohol?
5. Antigua and Barbuda
Although it is an island located between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea with some 85,000 inhabitants, alcohol consumption is high: 11.8 liters of alcohol per year per person are drunk in this country, according to the Report on the world situation of WHO alcohol and health.
4. Austrian
With a population of about nine million people, This European nation holds the fourth position since there is a record of 11.9 liters of alcohol per capita per year.
3. Lithuania
By a minimal amount, this country also in Europe surpasses Austria; 11.3 liters of alcohol per person are consumed there annually. Lithuania reaches three million inhabitants.
2. Czech Republic
Once again a European nation is in this ‘top 5’. 12.73 liters of alcohol per year are consumed in the Czech Republic, a territory well known worldwide for its breweries. Therefore, its more than 10 million inhabitants have a wide catalog of drinks.
1. Latvia
Located next to Lithuania, In this European country, 12.9 liters of alcohol are drunk per year per capita. Latvia has a low population compared to other powers that would be thought to consume more intoxicating drinks, since it has less than two million inhabitants.
How was Latin America?
The countries of the region are in low positions; the first that appears is Argentina with a consumption of 9.9 liters per year per personChile follows with 9.1 liters, followed by Panama with 8 liters and Paraguay with 7.4 liters.
Colombia registers 5.7 liters of alcohol per person per yearsurpassed by Cuba, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and even China -the country with the largest number of inhabitants in the world-.
Abel Cardenas / TIME
