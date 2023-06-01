Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Experts see Moldova as a “breeding ground” for Kremlin chief Putin, the country is exposed to attacks from Russia. Now Europeans from 50 countries come together. The news ticker.

Update from June 1, 6:04 a.m: Heads of state and government from almost 50 countries are meeting in Moldova today (June 1st): The European Political Community (EPG) is meeting in Bulboaca for its second summit. The EPG goes back to an idea by French President Emmanuel Macron. The aim of this format is for EU countries to improve their cooperation with other European countries.

On the sidelines of the summit, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) wants to mediate again in crises together with Macron. Both want to meet the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo after recent clashes in northern Kosovo.

Moldau summit with Scholz & Co. on Thursday: “Mega Event”

first report: Frankfurt/Chisinau – “There has never been such a mega-event in the history of Moldova”: If everything goes well, the summit is proof of what the state can do, Felix Hett told the AFP news agency. Hett is the country representative of the SPD-affiliated Friedrich-Ebert-Foundation for Moldova and the Ukraine.

Chancellor Scholz hopes for signs “against Russian imperialism”

“Moldova is not alone” – this is the motto of the summit to which the heads of state and government of 47 European countries and the heads of the EU institutions are expected to attend on Thursday (June 1). A sign is to be sent to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin from Ukraine’s neighboring country.

The summit will take place symbolically at Mimi Castle, just a few kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) expects the summit to send a clear signal “against Russian imperialism”, as a spokesman in Berlin said.

Moldova summit: Volodymyr Zelenskyj on the guest list

The former Soviet Republic of Moldova has not only been subject to attacks from Moscow since the Ukraine war. Transnistria is a region on Moldova’s eastern border that is ruled by pro-Russian separatists. Russia has soldiers stationed there, and there is a great fear of attempted coups.

Under the keyword “#MoldovaIsNotAlone” (“Moldova is not alone”), politicians made statements about the summit on Twitter, above all French President Emmanuel Macron. “We are talking about energy, migration, security, defence, infrastructure and geopolitics in Moldova,” he announced in a cellphone video. “Because we share a continent.”

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also on the guest list. His participation has not been confirmed for security reasons.

Moldova’s EU accession: Government hopes for fast track procedure

The pro-European government under President Maia Sandu is also hoping for a signal at the summit for fast-track EU accession by 2030, alongside Ukraine. However, this topic is not the focus at Mimi Castle, according to EU representatives in Brussels.

“There is breeding ground in Moldova for Russian influence,” Hett pointed out. “The Moldovan opposition is trying to get back to power with the help of Moscow,” the power base of the pro-European government is “fragile.” (AFP/frs)