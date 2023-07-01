Britain, Australia and Canada say they are “deeply concerned” and say the “cycle of violence must be broken”

Britain, Australia and Canada asked Israel to reverse the decision to approve new settlement units in the West Bank, Palestinian territory. The governments of the 3 countries said, in joint notewhich aredeeply concerned” with the cycle of violence in the region.

“Continued expansion of settlements is an obstacle to peace and negatively impacts efforts to reach a negotiated two-state solution”, wrote the foreign ministers of the 3 nations. “We ask the government of Israel to reverse these decisions”, they declared.

Israel approved, in the last week, more than 5,700 new settlement units in the West Bank. In early June, the country instituted changes to the settlement approval process that facilitate settlement.

“We are deeply concerned about the continued violence and loss of life in Israel and the West Bank. We unequivocally condemn all forms of terrorism and violence against civilians, including the June 20 terrorist attack in Eli against Israeli civilians. We also condemn the settlers’ continued reprehensible violence against Palestinians.”, said the ministers.

“We call on the authorities to ensure that all perpetrators of violence are held accountable. The cycle of violence in Israel and the West Bank must be broken”, they finished.