Macron spoke about the need to defeat Russia for the sake of security in Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron said that for security in Europe, Russia's defeat in the conflict in Ukraine is necessary. He also said that there is currently no consensus on sending troops to the country, but nothing can be ruled out in the future.

The possibility of sending troops to Ukraine was discussed at the summit in Paris

Following the summit in Paris on supporting Ukraine, the President of France did not rule out the possibility that troops would be sent to the zone of a special military operation (SVO) in the future.

There is no consensus today regarding the deployment of ground troops in an official, intended and approved manner. But nothing can be ruled out in the future. Emmanuel MacronPresident of France

He also added that this possibility was discussed among the options at the conference. The French President said that for security and stability in Europe, the defeat of Russia is necessary.

In addition, Macron said that the European Union (EU) had agreed to create a “deep strike coalition,” which refers to the supply of medium- and long-range missiles to Kyiv.

Russia considered Macron's sending troops to Ukraine a historical mistake

The head of the Crimean parliament's committee on public diplomacy and interethnic relations, Yuri Hempel, said that France's sending of troops to Ukraine would be a huge historical mistake by its president.

Photo: Sofiia Gatilova / Reuters

He compared Macron's statements “to the rhetoric of a war criminal who wants conflict and victims.” According to Hempel, Russia has a response to any aggressor who encroaches on its security.

Macron’s statement was also appreciated by the founder of the Invictus France party, Jean-Luc Mélenchon. According to him, it is now necessary to seek a peaceful solution to the conflict and begin negotiations.