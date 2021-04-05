The Undersecretary of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Jamal Al-Kaabi, confirmed that the UAE is among the best countries in the world in dealing with the pandemic and containing the repercussions of the “Covid-19” virus, and the capabilities the world saw of the competence of the medical staff, and the ability to conduct hundreds of thousands of pre-emptive examinations to detect Daily Coronavirus, possession of the best modern technologies, and advanced infrastructure for the health sector, prompted some countries to request our assistance, as agreements were signed with a group of countries to send their samples via air freight, to conduct PCR tests in Abu Dhabi, and provide the results to them within 24 hours.

Al-Kaabi explained that the UAE provides four types of vaccinations against “Covid-19”, including the Sinopharma vaccine, the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine, the “Sputnik V” vaccine, and the “Oxford-AstraZeneca” vaccine, which is an advantage compared to other countries.

He said: “We have the capabilities to discover mutated strains and deal with them, and we also have a large epidemiological treatment and investigation system to find out about diseases, and we monitor all epidemic diseases before the (Corona) pandemic, and we monitor cases, and we succeeded in eliminating many of these diseases, but with the emergence of the pandemic, it has evolved. Action, and investigation has become massively, despite the high cases ».

Al-Kaabi added: “What we have reached today gives us confidence in our ability to deal with any pandemic, whatever it is. There are countries that have changed their capabilities that did not enable them to deal with many diseases, unlike the Emirates, which occupies advanced positions in the world in dealing with the pandemic and controlling the disease ».

He continued: “The pandemic gave us the impression of confidence and safety that we have the qualified cadres that helped us overcome this crisis, and prompted us to plan to define the health sector requirements in the future.”

He pointed to the need for doctors in the future to develop their skills in the technological side, and not to be satisfied with relying on the medical skills they learned in the Faculty of Medicine, especially after the introduction of artificial intelligence in the health field, and using it during the pandemic as an aid to give the correct indications in reading radiology, and provide more time for doctors to follow The patients.

He pointed out that a large part of doctors’ tasks will be undertaken by technology in the future, especially in the issue of prevention, as we will move to personal medicine, which provides every person with complete readings on his personal device, allows him to monitor his health by himself, and helps him to decide his steps through the establishment of the personal device. By communicating with the doctor in the event that any abnormal indicators are read, such as high diabetes or blood pressure, and in this case it is possible that communication between the doctor and the patient takes place by phone, or through these indications that the device sends to the doctor, so that the latter determines the appropriate prescription, and is done Automatically sending medications to the patient.

Emirates Genome

The Undersecretary of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, said that the Emirati genome project will help discover diseases that may affect the community, such as diabetes, and some types of cancers, and find out the reason behind their high percentage, so that health authorities can develop plans to deal with them. And developing a health map, and issuing the necessary decisions and legislation for prevention, indicating the possibility of introducing gene therapy in the future, to avoid some diseases.

Virtual Reality Technology

The Undersecretary of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Jamal Al-Kaabi, affirmed that the department seeks to build a health sector that enjoys the confidence of the patient locally and internationally, revealing that experiments are being conducted to use virtual reality technology to perform some surgeries, especially since Abu Dhabi hospitals are qualified to perform these operations that require doctors with skills. And high communication capacity, and a strong infrastructure, all of which are available in the emirate, which facilitates the introduction of this technology, indicating that surgeries are currently being performed using robots, and “remote” operations are performed.

4

Vaccines provided by the state to citizens and residents.





