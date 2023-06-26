Hate and discrimination messages grow on social media against the Lgbtiq+ community. According to a report by the consultancy LLYCdisqualifications increased 9.4 percent in the last four years.

(Also read: Colombia is the deadliest country in Latin America for LGBTI people: special report)

More than 169 million posts were analyzed and reported in the “Hate Speech and Lgbtiq+ Pride” report.

According to the study, Spain leads the number of accounts with the most messages of support, with 59.94 percent of accounts and profiles of this type and 19 percent in rejection. In second place is Panama with 58.47 percent compared to 24.32 percent of accounts with hate messages and Mexico with 53.87 percent support versus 7.31 percent rejection.

Fifth place is occupied by Colombia with 42.78 messages of support on the networks and 14.08 percent rejection.

However, hate messages are increasing. David González Natal, partner of LLYC and leader of the campaign, said that there was concern about “the growth of hate speech in networks, since at the international level they are driven by corrosive precepts such as gender ideology. For this reason, companies must advance their commitments to diversity and inclusion and widely project positive and impact stories”.

The countries with the highest detractor accounts are Ecuador 61.33 percent, Chile 50.76 percent, Peru 50.13 percent, and the Dominican Republic with 38.74 percent. In addition, positive messages do not exceed 25 percent.

LLYC launched “Rainbot”, a bot that transforms hateful tweets towards the Lgbtiq+ population into poems that celebrate diversity, contributing to messages of pride and showing the risk of amplifying detractive messages.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

More news in EL TIEMPO

Bubu and Payler: the police dogs who are famous on TikTok for reaching their retirement

Latin America, a region with press freedom under attack