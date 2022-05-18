What are the countries that allow the entry of citizens of Colombian nationality without the need for a visa in 2022?
The Colombian Foreign Ministry, through your websiteanswers this question through a list of countries in the world that allow entry without more restrictions than the Colombian passport.
Japan and Singapore They have the most powerful passports in the world. Citizens of these nations can enter 192 countries without major limitations, according to the most recent study ‘The Henley Passport Index’ carried out by the firm Henley & Partners, based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA, for its acronym in English).
However, entry to certain territories is at the discretion of the competent authorities of each country, whether or not a visa is required.
For its part, the Colombian passport that occupies position number 39 of said study, has free access to the following countries:
Europe
Albania, Germany, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Vatican City, Croatia, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy , Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey.
America
Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Bonaire, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guyana, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, French Guiana, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saba Island, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Eustatius, Saint Peter and Miquelon, Saint Martin, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay and Venezuela.
Asia
South Korea, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Israel, the Maldives, Qatar and Singapore.
Africa
Mayotte, Réunion and Morocco.
Oceania
Samoa, New Caledonia, French Polynesia, Wallis and Futuna.
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
