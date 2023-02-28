On February 23, The Commission and the European Council -main institutions of the European Union- vetoed the use of the TikTok video sharing application on your staff’s portable phones and on official devices.

This decision was joined in the last few hours by the United States, Denmark and Canada, alleging that the application represents an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security.

What is happening and what does the platform respond?

What are they accusing TikTok of?

TikTok, belonging to the Chinese technology giant ByteDance, has become a political target of Western countries due to concerns that the application – very popular around the world – can be used for espionage or propaganda by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The main fear of governments is that the Chinese authorities have access to user data. In fact, in November, TikTok admitted that some staff in China could access the data of European users.

However, the platform assured that it is acting to conform to the rigid operating rules of the digital giants.

In November, TikTok admitted that some staff in China could access the data of European users.

US first to take action

The first country to take action against what they consider to be threats from the platform was the United States. In that country, Congress approved a nationwide ban on the use of TikTok on government devices in December. due to security risks, as well as its use in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The norm thus added to the prohibitions in almost 20 states of the country, where the Republicans have led the attack against TikTok, by affirming that Because it is owned by the Chinese firm ByteDance, the application is unsafe for Americans.

Because it is owned by the Chinese firm ByteDance, the application is unsafe for Americans.

And this Monday, The White House gave federal agencies 30 days to remove the Chinese app TikTok of all government electronic devices in compliance with the veto ordered by Congress.

The director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Young, issued a memo to “remove and disable installations” of the app on devices operated by government agencies.

It also stipulated to “prohibit internet traffic” from the devices to the app.

The veto, however, does not apply to companies in the United States that are not associated with the federal government, nor to the millions of citizens who use the popular application.

However, a bill recently introduced to Congress could “effectively ban TikTok” in the country, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

US officials expressed concern.

The decision in Europe

Europe was the second to act against the popular video platform TikTok. Last Thursday, The European Commission announced that its staff will have until March 15 to remove the app from their mobile phones. and your corporate devices.

Hours later, the European Council, the body that represents the EU countries, joined the decision.

According to European Commission officials, This is a measure that seeks to protect the institution’s data and reinforce its cybersecurity.

“It aims to protect the Commission against cyber security threats and actions that can be exploited for attacks against the corporate environment,” a senior official told the AFP agency.

This is not the only application that the Community Executive has prohibited, since it previously also vetoed the Zoom video call application, but it does allow other similar ones such as Skype for Business or Webex.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Brussels has been focusing its attention on TikTok and the rest of the big technology companies for some time, and in this context, in January he met with the CEO of the Chinese company, Shou Zi Chew, whom he threatened to ban its use in the European Union. if it does not prevent minors from having access to potentially deadly videos” and if it does not prevent user data from being transferred to third countries.

Canada joins the veto

This Monday, The Government of Canada also announced that as of this Tuesday it will ban the TikTok application on mobile devices. it provides to its staff, citing “an unacceptable level of risk” to privacy and security.

Treasury Minister Mona Fortier stated that “on a mobile device, TikTok’s data collection methods provide considerable access to content on the phone,” adding that this decision was made “as a precautionary measure.”

Canada’s Privacy Commissioner, a non-partisan ombudsman and Parliament official, also announced last week that it has launched an investigation into TikTok with the aim of establishing its compliance with Canadian law.

Its purpose in particular is to verify that “TikTok has obtained valid consent for the collection, use and communication of personal information”.

Denmark’s decision

The Danish Parliament was the last to take action, as it reported on Monday that it had asked its deputies and all its staff to uninstall the TikTok application from the mobile devices it supplies, due to “espionage risk”, following the recommendations of the Danish center for cybersecurity, in which he urged officials to remove TikTok from their cell phones.

What does TikTok respond?

TikTok has expressed its immediate rejection of the veto of the countries. Following the decision of the European Commission last week, a spokesperson for the platform stated that the company is disappointed and that this is a wrong decision.

“We have contacted the Commission to set the record straight and explain how we protect the data of the 125 million people across the EU who visit TikTok every month,” the spokesperson said.

Faced with the controversy, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was in Brussels in January for high-level meetings. In these meetings, the Singaporean businessman would have assured the EU that TikTok was already working on a “robust” data processing system.

The platform also reacted to Canada’s decision. A TikTok spokeswoman said on Monday that the decision to block the app was “curious” as it was taken “without citing any specific security issues” and regretted that the government had not contacted them before the official announcement. .

What does the Chinese government say?

Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

China, for its part, addressed its words specifically to the US government. In this regard, Beijing accused Washington on Tuesday of “abusing its state power” and its “concept of national security.”

Chinese Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a press conference that the United States “abuses” by “unjustifiably repressing companies from other countries.” According to Mao, “The United States, a great power, shows a lack of self-confidence by fearing an app popular with young people.”

The spokeswoman expressed Chinese opposition to what she described as an “abuse of state power” by Washington, and called on the US government to “respect the principles of the market economy and fair competition”.



Likewise, the spokesperson urged the United States to “create an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for companies from all over the world to invest and operate” in its territory.

