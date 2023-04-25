Several countries evacuated their nationals by air, while others headed to Port Sudan on the Red Sea, about 800 km from Khartoum by land.

The following are some of the countries conducting evacuations from Sudan:

A German evacuation mission has brought a total of 500 people from more than 30 countries to safety as of Tuesday morning, including Belgian, British, Dutch, Jordanian and American citizens as well as Germans.

Foreign Minister Analina Baerbock said efforts were underway to evacuate the remaining Germans, but did not say how many.

President Emmanuel Macron has informed his government that the country has evacuated more than 500 people from Sudan, including more than 200 French nationals as well as American, British and other nationals. He said one of the French commandos was wounded in the crossfire during the evacuation but was in stable condition.

Two diplomatic sources said Paris had also sent a warship to Port Sudan to help transport the evacuees.

Italy

Italian military planes that took off from Djibouti evacuated 83 Italians and 13 others, including children and the Italian ambassador, last night.

Foreign Minister Antonio Taiani said that some Italians working for NGOs and proselytizing campaigns decided to stay in Sudan while 19 others were transferred to Egypt two days ago.

Britain said it began a “large-scale” evacuation of its citizens on Tuesday and would prioritize families with children, the elderly and the sick. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Britain was working closely with its international partners.

The government estimates that there are about 4,000 Britons in Sudan. It evacuated its diplomats and their families on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Wöbke Hoekstra said about 100 Dutch people had been evacuated from Sudan since Sunday.

Half of the number left for Jordan on board four Dutch evacuation flights, which also transported about 70 people from 14 other countries.

The country is seeking to evacuate about 150 Dutch citizens in all. International efforts were reinforced by two military aircraft, which are also available to other nationalities.

United State

US forces evacuated US and some foreign diplomats on Saturday.

Washington said on Monday that dozens of Americans were traveling by land in a United Nations-led convoy to Port Sudan, and that dozens of others had expressed their desire to leave. It said it was deploying naval assets to assist in evacuations if needed.

Russia has not yet announced any evacuation of its embassy staff or nationals from Khartoum. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russians in Sudan are in close contact with Moscow.

“Cooperation and consultations are taking place around the clock, and various possibilities are under consideration. At the moment, no decision has been taken,” he added.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that all Japanese who wished to leave had been evacuated.

He stated that 45 left on Monday evening on a Japanese military plane, and eight others left with the help of France and other groups.

The UAE has evacuated its citizens and nationals of a number of countries from the Republic of Sudan.

The UAE worked to provide all hosting and care services for 19 different nationalities during their evacuation to the city of Port Sudan and their presence there, and the UAE will host them on its territory before transferring them to their countries.

Saudi Arabia continues, Tuesday. Carrying out evacuations of its citizens and nationals of other countries from Sudan.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the evacuation of 134 Egyptian citizens in Sudan through air evacuation, and the evacuation of 334 citizens through land evacuation in coordination with the Sudanese authorities, bringing the number of Egyptians who have been evacuated so far to 904 citizens.

Morocco announced, on Monday, the start of the evacuation of its citizens from Sudan, due to the deteriorating security situation in the country, according to a statement by the Moroccan Foreign Ministry.

The ministry added, “More than 200 Moroccan citizens residing in Sudan or whose presence in this country coincided with this difficult internal circumstance benefited from the first phase.”

On Monday, Algeria announced the launch of the evacuation of members of its diplomatic mission in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and its nationals residing and wishing to leave.

Cyprus said on Tuesday it had activated a humanitarian rescue mechanism to allow third countries to use its facilities to evacuate foreign nationals from Sudan.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted that most of the Chinese were safely evacuated in groups to neighboring countries.

Ukraine

Kiev stated that it had rescued 87 of its citizens, mostly pilots, aircraft technicians and their families, out of a total of 138 civilians, including citizens of Georgia and Peru.

She revealed that she expects the last 12 of her nationals she knows to be in Sudan to leave today, Tuesday.