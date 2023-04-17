Updates on cases and deaths become weekly and dashboards and data close; doctors agree, but there are those who see the risk of demobilization

Since March 10th, anyone who enters the covid dashboard from Johns Hopkins University, which became known worldwide as a reliable source of information, reads the following message: “dAfter 3 years of hourly monitoring of Covid data across the globe, the university shut down the Covid Data Center”.

O OurWorldinData, another reference in the pandemic, also had to change operations. Because the project used data from Johns Hopkins, it had to rework its system. It began to adopt as a source of data the WHOwith weekly updates, not daily ones.

In a explanation more encouraged, Johns Hopkins says the decision is due to reductions in the disclosure of data to which they had access and which “The time has come to close this chapter in data release.”

The reduction in data disclosure takes place in the United States that supplied the platform and also in the countries from which information was obtained.

Brazil announced 2 months ago, on February 17th, that it would start to make weekly updates, and no longer daily. Accompanying the country are the United States, Italy, Australia and Canada and the United Kingdom.

Of the G20 nations, there are 5 that maintain the dissemination of notifications that occurred at the end of the day, as did Brazil: South Korea, India, Indonesia, Japan and Russia.

Another 4 (Saudi Arabia, Germany, France and Mexico) publish daily, however, always 2 or 3 days late in relation to the current date. There are also countries that have stopped disclosing at any frequency: South Africa, Argentina, China and Turkey.

frequency reduction

Experts consulted by Power360 they do not see problems in a more spaced disclosure of data and say that this could have been done longer ago by Brazil. Some of the reasons behind this decision are:

beginning of the pandemic was different – “At the beginning of the pandemic, without knowing the disease well, it was useful to have daily data to understand the dynamics of the virus, see the need for hospitalization, exams and other services. Then we accumulated a lot of knowledge about it”, says Fiocruz sanitarian Cláudio Maierovitch, who is also vice-president of Abrasco (Brazilian Association of Collective Health);

less dramatic moment – “There is now another dynamic of the disease. It’s not that it’s quiet, but it’s at a less dramatic pace. We do not see concern variants generating a significant change of scenery”, says Marcelo Gomes, coordinator of the Infoflu;

noise daily data – the data on daily cases and deaths released daily for 3 years in Brazil has always been of poor quality. It was never about the number of deaths that occurred on that date, but the number of notifications made that day. Notifications, however, took weeks to be made. O Power360 it was one of the only vehicles that maintained regular disclosure of death data by the date they actually happened. Regarding information on cases of covid, after Brazil adopted the self-test (which you buy at the pharmacy), a significant part of the cases were no longer registered, which made the information very inaccurate.

Risk of making the disease invisible

Claudio Maierovitch says that, although he agrees with the weekly release of covid data, he is concerned about a reduction in the communication of this information. “The press itself stopped publicizing the matter and the Ministry of Health stopped highlighting”, says the sanitarian, who was president of Anvisa (2003-2005) and director of Communicable Disease Surveillance at the Ministry of Health (2011-2016).

Maierovitch refers to the fact that the consortium of journalistic vehicles stopped publishing information on the subject. “Data communication deserved a little more attention, albeit at a lower frequency“, it says.

The doctor warns of the danger that people become inattentive to the risks that still exist in the pandemic. The reduction in the number of people participating in vaccination campaigns sounds, for him, like a warning.

O Power360 continues to preferentially release weekly data on the pandemic on Wednesdays (data from the previous week is usually reported by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday night).

The pandemic is not over

Brazil recorded 255 deaths from covid-19 in the last week. It’s like a passenger plane crashes weekly killing all the passengers.

Researchers are unanimous in saying that, although daily data disclosure is no longer necessary, it is important to maintain epidemiological control.

“We need to maintain vigilance, collect samples from various locations, sequence variants, monitor severe and hospitalized cases. this we are doing”, says Renato Kfouri, infectologist and director of Sbim (Brazilian Society of Immunizations).

“Publications continue to appear, with more organized lines of research. It is important to publish impact analyzes of public health measures and look at issues such as long-term COVID to aid in evaluating future treatments.”, says Fátima Marinho, a senior specialist at Vital Strategies.