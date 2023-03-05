Negotiators from more than 100 countries reached agreement on a UN treaty on the protection of seas and oceans in New York on Saturday. According to environmental organizations, the long-awaited ‘High Seas’ agreement should be an important step to combat the loss of marine biodiversity, Reuters reports.

The binding treaty to conserve biodiversity in international waters and ensure sustainable use of the oceans, which has been discussed for 15 years, was finalized in New York on Saturday evening after five protracted rounds of negotiations.

The treaty is considered a key component in global efforts to protect 30 percent of the world’s land and sea by the end of this decade. That target, known as “30 by 30,” was agreed at the Biodiversity Summit in Montreal, Canada, in December.

Economical interests

Economic interests were a major obstacle in the most recent round of negotiations, which began on February 20. Developing countries demanded a larger share of the ‘blue economy’, including technology transfer.

Only a small part of the oceans enjoy any protection. Pollution, acidification and overfishing are growing threats.